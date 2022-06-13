BOOKED-IN

Dario Perez Sandoval, 34, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Aaron Gideon Breeding, 41, Clarksville, intimidation, domestic battery

Kyle Lee Altemeyer, 27, Austin, warrant (felony)

Robert William Haisten, 39, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Dennis Wayne Mikel, 64, Clarksville, parole violation

Elizabeth R. Montgomery, 29, Borden, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher Charles Schwinn, 39, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Derek Andrew Prescott, 51, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony), theft (motor vehicle)

Rhonda Ann Fulkerson, 52, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Jaleesa Gill, 31, Louisville, theft (shoplifting), false identity statement

Paul Saniffer Lloyd, 34, Pekin, warrant (felony), habitual traffic violator

Trenton Patterson, 21, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Christopher Jonathan Clair, 39, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Brittany Hall, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Amina Aweys Sheikh, 21, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jeremy Willis Colmore, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Matthew Scott Marshall, 33, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

James R. Hale, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Paul H. Hunt, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Victor Allen Baskett, 66, Louisville, warrant (felony)

William J. Thompson, 43, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kaine Reese Culver, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Juan Carlos Rodriguez, 50, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASES

Austin Tovar, 22, New Lenox, IL., possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Jeremiah D. Wright, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Randall Dewayne Prather, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement)

James F. Sheehan, 43, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)

Nicole Rachelle Turner, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

John Wesley Hardin, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Harvey Moore, 45, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Richard E. Smith, 51, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jarvis Nelson Peele, 32, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Jeffrey Jack Eugene Newby, 25, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)

Josue Chery, 31, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Troy Allen Redfoot, 47, Louisville possession of methamphetamine

Lucas A. Telles, 34, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Elaine Heck, 29, Fairdale, KY., driving while intoxicated

Candace Carter, 37, no address listed, theft (shoplifting)

Jonathan Cooper, 31, no address listed, domestic battery

BOOKED-IN

Elena A. Powers, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)

Lyle B. Cooney, 28, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Dustin B. Stewert, 31, Georgetown, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Lyndon N. Dembry, 30, Louisville, carry a handgun without license, pointing a firearm

Jason D. Fosse, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

James L. Kidwell, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure)

Andrea D. Smith, 38, Mitchell, false identity statement, identity deception, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Marion County, hold for Hamilton County

Justin R. Garrison, 32, Mitchell, possession of firearm by felon, possession of heroin, false identity statement, possession of syringe, carry handgun without permit (prior)

Shannon L. Neubert, 45, New Albany, criminal recklessness

Jordan T. Wooton, 36, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

James E. Roberts, 57, no address listed, theft

Carlos Cruz Gasca, 40, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Terrisa S. Herriford, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Carl Williams, 46, Louisville, operating while intoxicated

Julio I. Alvarez, 38, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed

Deonne A. Turner, 34, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Anthony D. Bricest, 19, Louisville, possession of handgun without a license

Nathan D. Fentress, 41, Floyds Knobs, public intoxication

Tags

Trending Video