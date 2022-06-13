BOOKED-IN
Dario Perez Sandoval, 34, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Aaron Gideon Breeding, 41, Clarksville, intimidation, domestic battery
Kyle Lee Altemeyer, 27, Austin, warrant (felony)
Robert William Haisten, 39, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Dennis Wayne Mikel, 64, Clarksville, parole violation
Elizabeth R. Montgomery, 29, Borden, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher Charles Schwinn, 39, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Derek Andrew Prescott, 51, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony), theft (motor vehicle)
Rhonda Ann Fulkerson, 52, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Jaleesa Gill, 31, Louisville, theft (shoplifting), false identity statement
Paul Saniffer Lloyd, 34, Pekin, warrant (felony), habitual traffic violator
Trenton Patterson, 21, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Christopher Jonathan Clair, 39, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Brittany Hall, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Amina Aweys Sheikh, 21, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jeremy Willis Colmore, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Matthew Scott Marshall, 33, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
James R. Hale, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Paul H. Hunt, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Victor Allen Baskett, 66, Louisville, warrant (felony)
William J. Thompson, 43, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kaine Reese Culver, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Juan Carlos Rodriguez, 50, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASES
Austin Tovar, 22, New Lenox, IL., possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Jeremiah D. Wright, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Randall Dewayne Prather, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement)
James F. Sheehan, 43, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)
Nicole Rachelle Turner, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
John Wesley Hardin, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Harvey Moore, 45, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Richard E. Smith, 51, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jarvis Nelson Peele, 32, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Jeffrey Jack Eugene Newby, 25, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)
Josue Chery, 31, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Troy Allen Redfoot, 47, Louisville possession of methamphetamine
Lucas A. Telles, 34, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Elaine Heck, 29, Fairdale, KY., driving while intoxicated
Candace Carter, 37, no address listed, theft (shoplifting)
Jonathan Cooper, 31, no address listed, domestic battery
BOOKED-IN
Elena A. Powers, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)
Lyle B. Cooney, 28, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Dustin B. Stewert, 31, Georgetown, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Lyndon N. Dembry, 30, Louisville, carry a handgun without license, pointing a firearm
Jason D. Fosse, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
James L. Kidwell, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure)
Andrea D. Smith, 38, Mitchell, false identity statement, identity deception, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Marion County, hold for Hamilton County
Justin R. Garrison, 32, Mitchell, possession of firearm by felon, possession of heroin, false identity statement, possession of syringe, carry handgun without permit (prior)
Shannon L. Neubert, 45, New Albany, criminal recklessness
Jordan T. Wooton, 36, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
James E. Roberts, 57, no address listed, theft
Carlos Cruz Gasca, 40, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Terrisa S. Herriford, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Carl Williams, 46, Louisville, operating while intoxicated
Julio I. Alvarez, 38, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed
Deonne A. Turner, 34, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Anthony D. Bricest, 19, Louisville, possession of handgun without a license
Nathan D. Fentress, 41, Floyds Knobs, public intoxication
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.