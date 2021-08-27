BOOKED-IN
Walter G. Richards, 36, Louisville, parole violation, hold for other agency (felony)
Terrence Belvy, 36, St. Louis, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall
Demond Williams, 26, St. Louis, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jessica Rae Hodges, 26, Henryville, driving while intoxicated, neglect of dependent, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Kyle Edward Fleming, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia
Zachary P. Hobson, 37, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, (endangering a person), leaving the scene of an accident
RELEASED
Jeffery L. Fleenor, 37, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Benjamin Jesse David Miller, 27, no address listed, possession of syringe, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
BOOKED-IN
Diondre Richardson, 37, no address listed, public intoxication
Clyde H. Trew, 57, Corydon, habitual traffic violator
Ronald W. Harrell, 52, Clarksville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Aaron M. Nichols, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.