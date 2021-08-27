BOOKED-IN

Walter G. Richards, 36, Louisville, parole violation, hold for other agency (felony)

Terrence Belvy, 36, St. Louis, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall

Demond Williams, 26, St. Louis, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jessica Rae Hodges, 26, Henryville, driving while intoxicated, neglect of dependent, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Kyle Edward Fleming, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia

Zachary P. Hobson, 37, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, (endangering a person), leaving the scene of an accident

RELEASED

Jeffery L. Fleenor, 37, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Benjamin Jesse David Miller, 27, no address listed, possession of syringe, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

BOOKED-IN

Diondre Richardson, 37, no address listed, public intoxication

Clyde H. Trew, 57, Corydon, habitual traffic violator

Ronald W. Harrell, 52, Clarksville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

Aaron M. Nichols, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

None

