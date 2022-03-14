CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Dalton Simmonds, 28, Madison, parole violation

Jacquelyn A. Chad, 42, Freetown, hold for U. S. Marshall

Kevin Ray Barker, 36, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Mickey Andrew Lovett Jr., 29, New Albany, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect's care

Jodae Marie Cousins, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Donald Cunningham, 47, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Chelsea Nichole Gentry, 19, Greenville, hold for other agency (felony), identity deception

Gary W. Gibson Sr., 58, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Alan Lee Ehringer, 67, Borden, warrant (felony

Nicole R. Davis, 44, Mt. Pleasant, MI, criminal recklessness, operator never licensed, use of fictitious (cancelled, revokes, suspended or altered) license

Jeffery L. Fleenor Jr., 37, no address listed, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Porter Paul Gramlin, 66, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

John Steven Baird, 29, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving while suspended (prior conviction), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Michael A. Martin, 22, Clarksville, domestic battery, strangulation

Dennis Keith Money, 59, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Kayla Marie Sealey, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Susan Rooks, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Kadena Gail Self, 27, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Ray Hill, 51, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Roosevelt Malone, 33, Milwaukee, WI, theft (pocket picking)

Marcellous Hughes, 22, no address listed, theft (shoplifting), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva

Conner Mackenzie Mettling, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), theft (motor vehicle), dealing cocaine or narcotic, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or II drug), theft, prior conviction, counterfeiting

Tyler Daniel Gajda, 24, Lanesville, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery, pointing a loaded firearm

Mario Stockstill, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Malvin Murphy, 26, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Brandon Jarrell-Angelo Brown, 24, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Michael Durbin, 38, no address listed, failure to appear (felony crime)

Marvin Lewis, 35, no address listed, failure to appear (misdemeanor crime)

Dion Morris, 25, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Eric Krause, 53, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Kay Hardin, 47, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Antonio Brown, 34, Louisville, failure to appear (misdemeanor crime)

RELEASED

David Michael Brewer, 49, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kaivona B. Maratea, 30, no address listed, theft (prior conviction), unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

Kristen Michelle Allen, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Joseph Dakota Allen, 30, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Elvin Antonio Zavala, 40, New Washington, driving while intoxicated

Todd Alexander Jabour, 34, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Brady Wayne Phillips, 29, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joshua Adam Tinius, 33, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)

Samantha Star Cochran, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Julio Bonilla, 21, no address listed, public intoxication, operator never licensed

Vincent K. Minton, 31, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Cory L. Jenkins, 29, driving while intoxicated

Jeremiah Lee Phelps, 24, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Devon Raheem Henegar, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Mike Deacon, 50, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Chloe Lachy, 21, no address listed, carry handgun without license, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect's care)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Phillip A. Waldrop, 42, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of legend drug, possession of handgun without license, identity deception, possession of handgun by serious violent offender

Dylan J. Pittman, 20, Corydon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, invasion of privacy

Michael R. Hiser, 45, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, battery, misdemeanor battery, residential entry, intimidation with a weapon

Raymond J. Palazzo, 38, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Olajuwon L. Horne, 33, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Morgan N. Brinegar, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)

RELEASED

William Hernandez Ruiz, 51, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior)

Jamie L. McDaniel-Durgasingh, 48, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Ricky W. Williams, 55, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

