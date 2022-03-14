CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Dalton Simmonds, 28, Madison, parole violation
Jacquelyn A. Chad, 42, Freetown, hold for U. S. Marshall
Kevin Ray Barker, 36, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Mickey Andrew Lovett Jr., 29, New Albany, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect's care
Jodae Marie Cousins, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Donald Cunningham, 47, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Chelsea Nichole Gentry, 19, Greenville, hold for other agency (felony), identity deception
Gary W. Gibson Sr., 58, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Alan Lee Ehringer, 67, Borden, warrant (felony
Nicole R. Davis, 44, Mt. Pleasant, MI, criminal recklessness, operator never licensed, use of fictitious (cancelled, revokes, suspended or altered) license
Jeffery L. Fleenor Jr., 37, no address listed, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Porter Paul Gramlin, 66, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
John Steven Baird, 29, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving while suspended (prior conviction), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Michael A. Martin, 22, Clarksville, domestic battery, strangulation
Dennis Keith Money, 59, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Kayla Marie Sealey, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Susan Rooks, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Kadena Gail Self, 27, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Ray Hill, 51, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Roosevelt Malone, 33, Milwaukee, WI, theft (pocket picking)
Marcellous Hughes, 22, no address listed, theft (shoplifting), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva
Conner Mackenzie Mettling, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), theft (motor vehicle), dealing cocaine or narcotic, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or II drug), theft, prior conviction, counterfeiting
Tyler Daniel Gajda, 24, Lanesville, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery, pointing a loaded firearm
Mario Stockstill, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Malvin Murphy, 26, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Brandon Jarrell-Angelo Brown, 24, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Michael Durbin, 38, no address listed, failure to appear (felony crime)
Marvin Lewis, 35, no address listed, failure to appear (misdemeanor crime)
Dion Morris, 25, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Eric Krause, 53, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Kay Hardin, 47, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Antonio Brown, 34, Louisville, failure to appear (misdemeanor crime)
RELEASED
David Michael Brewer, 49, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kaivona B. Maratea, 30, no address listed, theft (prior conviction), unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
Kristen Michelle Allen, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Joseph Dakota Allen, 30, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Elvin Antonio Zavala, 40, New Washington, driving while intoxicated
Todd Alexander Jabour, 34, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Brady Wayne Phillips, 29, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joshua Adam Tinius, 33, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)
Samantha Star Cochran, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Julio Bonilla, 21, no address listed, public intoxication, operator never licensed
Vincent K. Minton, 31, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Cory L. Jenkins, 29, driving while intoxicated
Jeremiah Lee Phelps, 24, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Devon Raheem Henegar, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Mike Deacon, 50, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Chloe Lachy, 21, no address listed, carry handgun without license, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect's care)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Phillip A. Waldrop, 42, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of legend drug, possession of handgun without license, identity deception, possession of handgun by serious violent offender
Dylan J. Pittman, 20, Corydon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, invasion of privacy
Michael R. Hiser, 45, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, battery, misdemeanor battery, residential entry, intimidation with a weapon
Raymond J. Palazzo, 38, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Olajuwon L. Horne, 33, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Morgan N. Brinegar, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)
RELEASED
William Hernandez Ruiz, 51, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior)
Jamie L. McDaniel-Durgasingh, 48, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Ricky W. Williams, 55, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.