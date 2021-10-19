BOOKED-IN
Kenneth Biffle, 37, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of legend drug or precursor
Derek James Pixley, 29, Borden, invasion of privacy, hold for other agency (felony)
Stephen Eric Hawkins, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Brittany Reynolds, 29, no address listed, residential entry, criminal trespass
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN
Robert W. Brown, 49, New Albany, warrant (court order transfer)
Kiara R. Celestino, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.