BOOKED-IN

Kenneth Biffle, 37, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of legend drug or precursor

Derek James Pixley, 29, Borden, invasion of privacy, hold for other agency (felony)

Stephen Eric Hawkins, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Brittany Reynolds, 29, no address listed, residential entry, criminal trespass

RELEASED

None

BOOKED-IN

Robert W. Brown, 49, New Albany, warrant (court order transfer)

Kiara R. Celestino, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

