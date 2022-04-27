CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Caleb Nathaniel Williams, 24, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Chelsea Ann Nichols, 34, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
Candi Marie Griffith, 39, Salem, warrant (felony)
Kyle Joseph Lynch, 30, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine
Thomas Ray Gunter, 37, Clarksville, parole violation
Thomas John Koranda, 43, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Jeffrey Wayne Goshen, 40, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Brittany P. Avery, Jeffersonville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of controlled substance substance (misdemeanor)
Marlena Nicole James, 29, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jordan Wesley Ramos-Feliciano, 27, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sarah Lindsey Chastain, 39, no address listed, theft (pocket picking)
Jamie Kay Walther, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Shaun P. Jackson, 34, New Albany, burglary (breaking and entering)
Loney D. Holman, 31, New Albany, warrant
Brittany N. Zweydoff, Mount Washington, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Troy L. Lewis, 38, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Michael K. Fields, 36, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Christopher M. Ferguson, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Travis C. Taylor, 32, Ramsey, possession of narcotics
Angel D. Crawley, 44, Tell City, possession of methamphetamine
Amanda M. Jaggers, 38, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, possession of narcotics, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic needle, hold for Louisville Metro
Rachel L. Thomas, 30, no address listed, visiting a common nuisance
Jesse T. Sexton, 32, Sellersburg, warrant
Alice M. McKinley, 61, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance
Carl D. Brown, 43, no address listed, possession of stolen property, failure to identify, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine
Melissa K. Terry, 42, LaGrange, KY., theft
Kyle F. Bratcher, 30, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Robin M. Dixon, 48, no address listed, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, battery
Natosha R. Beals, 43, New Albany, warrant
Ashley N. Mullins, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Rodney J. Lee, 32, Abbeville, LA, needs to sign waiver of extradition to Abbeville, LA
Jason D. Fosse, 37, New Albany, disorderly conduct
RELEASED
Patrick D. Mullineaux, 25, Floyds Knobs, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Tyler E. Lash, 21, Lanesville, warrant (failure to appear)
