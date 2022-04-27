CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Caleb Nathaniel Williams, 24, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Chelsea Ann Nichols, 34, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine

Candi Marie Griffith, 39, Salem, warrant (felony)

Kyle Joseph Lynch, 30, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine

Thomas Ray Gunter, 37, Clarksville, parole violation

Thomas John Koranda, 43, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Jeffrey Wayne Goshen, 40, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

Brittany P. Avery, Jeffersonville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of controlled substance substance (misdemeanor)

Marlena Nicole James, 29, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jordan Wesley Ramos-Feliciano, 27, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Sarah Lindsey Chastain, 39, no address listed, theft (pocket picking)

Jamie Kay Walther, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Shaun P. Jackson, 34, New Albany, burglary (breaking and entering)

Loney D. Holman, 31, New Albany, warrant

Brittany N. Zweydoff, Mount Washington, KY, warrant (failure to appear)

Troy L. Lewis, 38, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Michael K. Fields, 36, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Christopher M. Ferguson, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Travis C. Taylor, 32, Ramsey, possession of narcotics

Angel D. Crawley, 44, Tell City, possession of methamphetamine

Amanda M. Jaggers, 38, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, possession of narcotics, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic needle, hold for Louisville Metro

Rachel L. Thomas, 30, no address listed, visiting a common nuisance

Jesse T. Sexton, 32, Sellersburg, warrant

Alice M. McKinley, 61, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance

Carl D. Brown, 43, no address listed, possession of stolen property, failure to identify, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine

Melissa K. Terry, 42, LaGrange, KY., theft

Kyle F. Bratcher, 30, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Robin M. Dixon, 48, no address listed, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, battery

Natosha R. Beals, 43, New Albany, warrant

Ashley N. Mullins, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Rodney J. Lee, 32, Abbeville, LA, needs to sign waiver of extradition to Abbeville, LA

Jason D. Fosse, 37, New Albany, disorderly conduct

RELEASED

Patrick D. Mullineaux, 25, Floyds Knobs, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Tyler E. Lash, 21, Lanesville, warrant (failure to appear)

