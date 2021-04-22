CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Dujuan Ellen Hughes, 48, Louisville, contempt (disturbing court)

Phillip R. Hochadel Jr., 47, Jeffersonville, parole violation

Robert William Couch, 37, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Ryan Christopher McFadden, 34, Madison, warrant (felony)

Tina Ann Edwards, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), trafficking with an inmate outside of a facility with enhancing circumstances, possession of controlled substance (smoking instrument), possession of paraphernalia

Dusty Lee Thompson, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Sharon E. Powler, 61, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kenneth M. Gust, 31, Charlestown, possession of syringe, driving while suspended (infractions), public intoxication by drugs

Christopher Allen Molina, 28, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

John Michael Soutar, 40, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), parole violation

David Allen Banet Sr., 36, New Albany, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Emily Prewitt, 25, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice where person knows product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Dylan Ray Hiser, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Cameron Jenkins, 30, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Chad A. Landers, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Andre E. Muir, 41, Sellersburg, needs to sign waiver for Warren County, KY

Edward B. Raisman, 55, New Albany, intimidation, criminal recklessness

Sherrick R. Shemwell, 21, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear, resisting law enforcement with vehicle

RELEASED

Mason E. Frederick, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant

