CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Dujuan Ellen Hughes, 48, Louisville, contempt (disturbing court)
Phillip R. Hochadel Jr., 47, Jeffersonville, parole violation
Robert William Couch, 37, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Ryan Christopher McFadden, 34, Madison, warrant (felony)
Tina Ann Edwards, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), trafficking with an inmate outside of a facility with enhancing circumstances, possession of controlled substance (smoking instrument), possession of paraphernalia
Dusty Lee Thompson, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sharon E. Powler, 61, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kenneth M. Gust, 31, Charlestown, possession of syringe, driving while suspended (infractions), public intoxication by drugs
Christopher Allen Molina, 28, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
John Michael Soutar, 40, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), parole violation
David Allen Banet Sr., 36, New Albany, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Emily Prewitt, 25, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice where person knows product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Dylan Ray Hiser, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Cameron Jenkins, 30, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Chad A. Landers, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Andre E. Muir, 41, Sellersburg, needs to sign waiver for Warren County, KY
Edward B. Raisman, 55, New Albany, intimidation, criminal recklessness
Sherrick R. Shemwell, 21, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear, resisting law enforcement with vehicle
RELEASED
Mason E. Frederick, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant
