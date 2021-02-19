CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Marissa Belle Sparks, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jeffrey Jack Eugene Newby, 24, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon
Benjamin Lee Grigsby, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Lara Lee Gater, 31, New Albany, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Clifford Vance, 49, no address listed, parole violation
Allen Lee Love, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Floyd County (misdemeanor)
Dustin T. Shackelford, 39, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Michael Ray Hogan, 60, Jeffersonville, intimidation to witness
Matthew Dane Gibson, 35, Jeffersonville, deal narcotic (heroin), possession or use of Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (prior conviction), warrant (felony)
Eric Anthony Waiz, 30, Memphis, driving while intoxicated
Jimmie Armando Hernandez, 34, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Deshawn Andrew Ramsey, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher Ray Klingsmith, 47, Sellersburg, court order return
Rigoberto Tafolla, 55, Jeffersonville, court order return
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kevin L. Whitler, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Jackson County
Rudy Rodriguez, 30, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic, possession of firearm, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Candace L. Boyle, 37, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)
George E. Mullins, 30, Salem, warrant (failure to appear)
Arounta D. Hinkle, 25, Louisville, warrant
Joseph O. Hackney, 62, Scottsburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Valshede L. Johnson, 30, Louisville, theft, criminal trespass
Andrew T. Bishop, 38, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
