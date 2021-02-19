CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Marissa Belle Sparks, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jeffrey Jack Eugene Newby, 24, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon

Benjamin Lee Grigsby, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Lara Lee Gater, 31, New Albany, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Clifford Vance, 49, no address listed, parole violation

Allen Lee Love, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Floyd County (misdemeanor)

Dustin T. Shackelford, 39, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Michael Ray Hogan, 60, Jeffersonville, intimidation to witness

Matthew Dane Gibson, 35, Jeffersonville, deal narcotic (heroin), possession or use of Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (prior conviction), warrant (felony)

Eric Anthony Waiz, 30, Memphis, driving while intoxicated

Jimmie Armando Hernandez, 34, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Deshawn Andrew Ramsey, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher Ray Klingsmith, 47, Sellersburg, court order return

Rigoberto Tafolla, 55, Jeffersonville, court order return

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kevin L. Whitler, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Jackson County

Rudy Rodriguez, 30, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic, possession of firearm, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Candace L. Boyle, 37, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)

George E. Mullins, 30, Salem, warrant (failure to appear)

Arounta D. Hinkle, 25, Louisville, warrant

Joseph O. Hackney, 62, Scottsburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Valshede L. Johnson, 30, Louisville, theft, criminal trespass

Andrew T. Bishop, 38, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

