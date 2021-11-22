CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Lisa Susan Troutman, 56, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Damon Eisenbeck, 46, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Scorr Allen Smith, 28, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Ricky Henderhan, 34, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Mark Andrew Borcherding, 44, Seymour, warrant (felony)
Kevin D. Taylor, 20, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Darren Joseph Bolin, 32, Jeffersonville, court order return
Christopher Luke Evans, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Latosha Noble, 33, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Zechariah Chambers, 19, Jeffersonville, theft (motor vehicle), resisting law enforcement, carry handgun without license, criminal mischief
Marquis Gatlin, 22, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jeffrey Smith, 57, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Charles Woodrow Wood, 58, Huntsville, AL, warrant (felony)
Bobby Ray Dunn, 75, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Donald R. Mikesell, 56, Floyds Knobs, resisting law enforcement, theft, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva, (possession only)
Deborah L. Collins, 45, Louisville, theft, carry handgun without license
Toby Lee Weigleb, 48, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Amara G. Taylor, 38, Hanover, warrant (misdemeanor)
George Joseph Crawford, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Elisa Romero-Mazon, 39, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed
Robert Hunt, 54, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Renee L. Haydon, 66, Jeffersonville, visiting a common nuisance, sale of alcohol
Marty Evan Snelling, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Danny D. Smith, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Vanessa Nicole Smith, 28, Charlestown, domestic battery
Dinesha S. Randle, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Harry James Schurr, 61, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Timothy Edward Foster, 53, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Daniel Joseph Tincher, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Pamela L. Lee, 39, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dominique Dwight Couch, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Erica D. Hokey, 44, Palmyra, theft, criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine
Anthony Lee Self, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement
Devin Scott Berry, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering), domestic battery, invasion of privacy, interference with reporting of crime)
John Wayne Burnett, 56, Henryville, residential enter (burglary/breaking and entering)
Christopher Clayton Yeager, 22, Henryville, battery (no injury), battery by bodily waste
Binh Thaile, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Malina L. Vibbert, 45, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
John Ray Evans II, 31, New Albany, domestic battery
Timothy JR David Glass, 18, Clarksville, domestic battery
Connor Beals, 19, no address listed, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Mason J. Mettling, 31, Jeffersonville, residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering), possession of syringe, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, criminal mischief
RELEASED
Patsy Selzer, 69, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Brian Owens, 40, Clarksville, warrant (felony), misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect's care, embezzlement
Eleasia N. Skaggs, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sherita Renee Ellis, 36, no address listed, criminal recklessness
Meshawn G. Garrison, 38, Louisville, residential entry (burglary, breaking and entering)
Dexter Piggs, 46, no address listed, theft, criminal mischief, public nudity
Tonya LeCompte, 42, Clarksville, domestic battery
Robby LeCompte, 29, Clarksville, domestic battery
Chelsey Start Marquess, 34, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), theft from building
Juan Mesias-Palomino, 25, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Dustin Knowles, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), legend drug possession, driving while suspended (prior conviction)
Chelsey Star Marquess, 34, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)
Kristopher W. Hall, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Herschel K. Sanson, 59, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Alberto Guillen, 19, Sellersburg, operator never licensed, reckless driving, minor (possession of alcohol)
Karl Peter Anderson, 52, Henryville, battery (no injury)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
James W. Hanifen, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Catherine A. Wine, 37, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Edward A. Schuley, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear), hold for Kentucky Parole
Brandon W. Skeens, 36, New Salisbury, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Crawford County
Diana L. Combs, 55, Louisville, warrant
Roddy J. Henderson, 26, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Adameeyon R. Burton Rawls, 19, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Robert A. Demeter, 53, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)
Matthew A. Marshall, 50, no address listed, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, warrant (failure to appear)
Robbie L. Hazelwood, 27, Georgetown, warrant
Michele M. Torstrick, 41, New Albany, warrant
Raymond L. Scharfenberger, 56, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Johntae L. Trumbo, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Kyle D. Rosenfield, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Cameron C. Jenkins, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Lafiette L. Robinson, 29, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Henderson County, TN
Alysha R. Ashley, 30, Louisville, theft (receiving stolen firearm)
Kimberly I. Wright, 46, New Albany, operating with a controlled substance in body, driving while intoxicated (endangerment), possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug
Joshua E. Cannon, 29, Memphis, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY
Erica G. Barnes Schneider, 24, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
Mickey B. Keen, 39, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Daniel G. White, 37, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)
David M. Lackey, 29, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
William Andrews, 22, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro
Jacob D.Cline, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher W. Wallace, 44, no address listed, warrant
Jessica N. Matthews, 41, Louisville, possession of hypodermic syringe
Trell D. Bowling, 50, New Albany, warrant, hold for Indiana Department of Corrections)
Francis M. Swinyer, 66, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Jessica R. Hoppes, 27, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Justin I. Shaw, 46, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Devin C. Rakes, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Chelsea A. Nichols, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Kenneth W. Davis, 44, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior), leaving the scene of a crash (injury accident)
Joseph M. Otman, 29, Louisville, refusal to identify self
