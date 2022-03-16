BOOKED-IN

Nautica N. Turner, 26, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Brittany P. Avery, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Patrick F. Moynagh, 72, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Cynthia Aileen Martin, 68, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Chad Allen DeVore, 31, Jeffersonville, (furlough) intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery, warrant (felony)

Brandon Dewayne Blakeman, 38, Jeffersonville, probation violation

Matthew Donahue, 43, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), possession of syringe, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

James Lee Austin, 39, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall, warrant (felony)

Kristopher Lee Shephard, 23, Carthage, warrant (misdemeanor)

Eric Scott Hodge, 35, Austin, warrant (felony)

Zachary Koontz, 31, Prospect, KY, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Jeffrey Adam Seamon, 56, New Albany, domestic battery, neglect of dependent, intimidation to another person (placed in fear that threat will be carried out)

Denise Michelle Thompson 56, Hazelwood, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall

Carl Young, 41, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kevin Robertson, 53, Nashville, TN, hold for U.S. Marshall

Andrew Palmer, 31, Henryville, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended (prior conviction)

Shelby Dawn Shepherd, 26, Austin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Cory Alan Underwood Kuhns, 44, no address listed, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care, identity deception

RELEASED

Malina L. Vibbert, 46, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Sherrell Jackson, 51, Jeffersonville, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property of other entrusted in suspect’s care), warrant (misdemeanor)

Jesse James Altmare, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Lucas Alan Dean, 19, Otisco, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)

Monica Balmer, 62, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Antonio Miguel DeLeon, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Klay M. Hetrick, 32, Vevay, warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

Justin N. Smith, 29, Rockport, warrant (failure to appear)

Taezyonna M. Taylor, 21, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Cynthia D. Higgins, 38, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Johnny B. Keith, 42, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael A. Myers, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Lisa D. White, 55, no address listed, criminal trespass

Adam L. White, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

None

Tags

Trending Video