BOOKED-IN
Nautica N. Turner, 26, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Brittany P. Avery, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Patrick F. Moynagh, 72, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Cynthia Aileen Martin, 68, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Chad Allen DeVore, 31, Jeffersonville, (furlough) intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery, warrant (felony)
Brandon Dewayne Blakeman, 38, Jeffersonville, probation violation
Matthew Donahue, 43, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), possession of syringe, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
James Lee Austin, 39, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall, warrant (felony)
Kristopher Lee Shephard, 23, Carthage, warrant (misdemeanor)
Eric Scott Hodge, 35, Austin, warrant (felony)
Zachary Koontz, 31, Prospect, KY, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Jeffrey Adam Seamon, 56, New Albany, domestic battery, neglect of dependent, intimidation to another person (placed in fear that threat will be carried out)
Denise Michelle Thompson 56, Hazelwood, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall
Carl Young, 41, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Kevin Robertson, 53, Nashville, TN, hold for U.S. Marshall
Andrew Palmer, 31, Henryville, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended (prior conviction)
Shelby Dawn Shepherd, 26, Austin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Cory Alan Underwood Kuhns, 44, no address listed, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care, identity deception
RELEASED
Malina L. Vibbert, 46, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sherrell Jackson, 51, Jeffersonville, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property of other entrusted in suspect’s care), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jesse James Altmare, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Lucas Alan Dean, 19, Otisco, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)
Monica Balmer, 62, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Antonio Miguel DeLeon, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Klay M. Hetrick, 32, Vevay, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Justin N. Smith, 29, Rockport, warrant (failure to appear)
Taezyonna M. Taylor, 21, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Cynthia D. Higgins, 38, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Johnny B. Keith, 42, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael A. Myers, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Lisa D. White, 55, no address listed, criminal trespass
Adam L. White, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
