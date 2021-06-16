CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Carrie Drake, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
John Wesley Fitzke Jr., 41, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Scott A. Wilhite, 36, no address listed, court order return
Brandon Taylor, 40, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Edward Lee Gordon, 39, Henryville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Joseph Paul Proctor, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Justin Daniel Vaughn, 42, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Evan Alan Tweedy, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Shane L. Elder, 23, New Albany, warrant
Ronald G. Combs III, 29, LaGrange, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Justin D. Baughn, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)
Ruby J. Slack, 48, Jeffersonville, needs to sign a waiver of extradition for Austin, TX
Jeremy Hall, 26, Clarksville, warrant
Harry L. Hayden, 60, New Albany, warrant
Dayla M. O'Neal , 21, New Albany, warrant
Travis M. Ruby, 34, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine
Aaliyah C. Pipes, 18, New Albany, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of alcohol by minor
Jesse A. Hash, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Elliott L. Brooks, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear
RELEASED
None
