CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Carrie Drake, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

John Wesley Fitzke Jr., 41, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Scott A. Wilhite, 36, no address listed, court order return

Brandon Taylor, 40, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Edward Lee Gordon, 39, Henryville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Joseph Paul Proctor, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Justin Daniel Vaughn, 42, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Evan Alan Tweedy, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Shane L. Elder, 23, New Albany, warrant

Ronald G. Combs III, 29, LaGrange, KY, warrant (failure to appear)

Justin D. Baughn, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)

Ruby J. Slack, 48, Jeffersonville, needs to sign a waiver of extradition for Austin, TX

Jeremy Hall, 26, Clarksville, warrant

Harry L. Hayden, 60, New Albany, warrant

Dayla M. O'Neal , 21, New Albany, warrant

Travis M. Ruby, 34, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine

Aaliyah C. Pipes, 18, New Albany, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of alcohol by minor

Jesse A. Hash, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Elliott L. Brooks, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear

RELEASED

None

