CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

April Shawn Miller, 39, Ellettsville, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jesse L. Kruger, 21, Scottsburg, possession of syringe

Matthew Malachi Kemp, 20, no address listed, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe

Taylor Michael Ottman, 32, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Jonathan T. Simms, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Zachary Elliott Krininger, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction)

RELEASED

Travis W. Hall, 35, Corbin, KY, warrant (felony)

Brandy Kelty, 43, Fairdale, KY, warrant (felony)

Carmen G. Esparza Foster, 26, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Richard E. Hanger, 41, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Colleen S. Minnick, 36, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Shane W. Compton, 28, no address listed, theft, resisting law enforcement

Brayden A. Dannenfelser, 30, New Albany, public intoxication

Christopher P. Lamb, 25, New Albany, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief, carrying a handgun without a license

RELEASED

Paul D. Russ, 40, Lexington, possession of marijuana

