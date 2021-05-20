CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
April Shawn Miller, 39, Ellettsville, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jesse L. Kruger, 21, Scottsburg, possession of syringe
Matthew Malachi Kemp, 20, no address listed, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe
Taylor Michael Ottman, 32, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Jonathan T. Simms, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Zachary Elliott Krininger, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction)
RELEASED
Travis W. Hall, 35, Corbin, KY, warrant (felony)
Brandy Kelty, 43, Fairdale, KY, warrant (felony)
Carmen G. Esparza Foster, 26, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Richard E. Hanger, 41, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Colleen S. Minnick, 36, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Shane W. Compton, 28, no address listed, theft, resisting law enforcement
Brayden A. Dannenfelser, 30, New Albany, public intoxication
Christopher P. Lamb, 25, New Albany, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief, carrying a handgun without a license
RELEASED
Paul D. Russ, 40, Lexington, possession of marijuana
