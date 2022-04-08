BOOKED-IN
Robert Taylor, 51, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jennifer E. Miller, 40, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony)
Darin William Perkins, 41, Erlenger, KY, warrant (felony)
Michael Owen Proctor, 44, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jeffrey Karl Marsh, 25, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Robert Ficzner, 26, Fishers, hold for U. S. Marshall
Marvin Smith, 36, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
James Bell, 43, Muncie, hold for U.S. Marshall
Richard L. Casey, 42, Laconia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Christopher Leaton Gillespie Mitchell, 24, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Victor Wells, 31, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Shawna Leigha Maddox, 52, Louisville, theft (motor vehicle), possession of paraphernalia
Jimmy Ray Taylor, 66, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony), public intoxication by alcohol
RELEASED
Dustin Daniel Dudley, 38, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Taylor Rae Elliott, 28, Clarksville, neglect of dependent, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (controlled substance)
Marcus Andrew Buba, 32, Floyds Knobs, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Martin, 38, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Kaleb Michael Yates, 28, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Kenneth Colgate, 26, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of heroin, possession of controlled substance
Adam W. Sears, 34, no address listed, criminal trespass
Dejeffrey A. Garth, 33, New Albany, possession of handgun (serious violation), possession of handgun (without a permit)
Joshua R. Mink, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Hobert W. Love Jr., 43, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
George T. Jenkins, 33, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Bradley L. Lusby, 40, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)
Eric W. Robinson, 41, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct
Latrell S. Bennett, 34, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
RELEASED
Donald R. Woods, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Briana M. Prewitt, 25, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
