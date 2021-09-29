CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kevin W. Proctor, 32, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, battery with injury

Jerry W. Littrell, 65, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Robert R. Taylor, 44, Madison, warrant (felony)

Curtis Lee Kitchens, 36, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Brandon Lee Masters, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), residential entry

Jeanne Chappelle, 32, Salem, warrant (felony), residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering)

Ashley Sheyenne Leezer, 24, no address listed, carry handgun without license

Steven Craig Williams, 29, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Gordon Pereau, 32, Casselberry, FL, warrant (misdemeanor)

Zachery Hauner, 22, Borden, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

John Martin Barrientes, 56, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Zachary K. Coleman, 34, Louisville, theft of a firearm

Elizabeth A. McKim, 35, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Brandy M. Schafer, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant

Hobert W. Love, 51, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Travis A. Hall, 32, no address listed, theft

Megan S. Doty, 32, Memphis, warrant (violation of parole)

Candice M. Humphrey, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Alexis N. Messer, 39, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Angela R. Rockey, 34, Clarksville, warrant

Rebecca S. King Lynch, 49, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Kelsey R. Brown, 24, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

RELEASED

Edward A. Schuley, 33, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior

Michael W. Hunt, 51, Pekin, habitual traffic violator

