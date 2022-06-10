CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jean C. Francois Jr., 40, no address listed, warrant (felony)

William Thomas Kelly, 34, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Curtis Lee Kitchen, 37, Louisville, legend drug possession

Austin Tovar, 22, New Lenox, IL, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Randall Dewayne Prather, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement

Billy Joe Emery, 43, Marysville, domestic battery, strangulation, interference with reporting of crime

James F. Sheehan, 43, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)

Larry Jason Lomaz, 44, Sellersburg, court order return

Nicole Rachelle Turner, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Adia Fidelis Wells, 21, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

John Wesley Hardin, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Harvey Moore, 45, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Maleah Kay Roberts, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Francois Niyomugabo, 28, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Chasity Love Anderson, 45, Pekin, leaving the scene of an accident

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Michael E. Bobo, 50, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, public indecency (indecent exposure)

Carolyn S. Santiago, 48, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Brittany D. DiMartino, 30, New Albany, possession of controlled substance

Dustine A. Patterson, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Christopher C. Wright, 49, Greenville, warrant

James R. Jordan, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Glenn T. Queen, 23, New Albany, dealing marijuana, operating without ever obtaining license

Kimberly M. Pool, 40, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Orlandas R. Davis, 32, New Albany, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement

Esmeralda E. Teuntonico, 41, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

RELEASED

None

Tags

Trending Video