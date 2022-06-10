CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jean C. Francois Jr., 40, no address listed, warrant (felony)
William Thomas Kelly, 34, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Curtis Lee Kitchen, 37, Louisville, legend drug possession
Austin Tovar, 22, New Lenox, IL, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Randall Dewayne Prather, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement
Billy Joe Emery, 43, Marysville, domestic battery, strangulation, interference with reporting of crime
James F. Sheehan, 43, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)
Larry Jason Lomaz, 44, Sellersburg, court order return
Nicole Rachelle Turner, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Adia Fidelis Wells, 21, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
John Wesley Hardin, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Harvey Moore, 45, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Maleah Kay Roberts, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Francois Niyomugabo, 28, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Chasity Love Anderson, 45, Pekin, leaving the scene of an accident
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michael E. Bobo, 50, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, public indecency (indecent exposure)
Carolyn S. Santiago, 48, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Brittany D. DiMartino, 30, New Albany, possession of controlled substance
Dustine A. Patterson, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Christopher C. Wright, 49, Greenville, warrant
James R. Jordan, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Glenn T. Queen, 23, New Albany, dealing marijuana, operating without ever obtaining license
Kimberly M. Pool, 40, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Orlandas R. Davis, 32, New Albany, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement
Esmeralda E. Teuntonico, 41, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
RELEASED
None
