CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jason Allen Dean, 48, Otisco, warrant (misdemeanor)
Matthue Earl Broady, 43, Memphis, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine
Gedeon Zimbele Nzombi, 25, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Michael Dewayne Buck, 32, Sellersburg, theft (shoplifting), resisting law enforcement, obstruction of traffic
Venus Lee Herrington III, 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Bradley Shane Weathers, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Lee Haynes, 32, Clarksville, parole violation, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession or use of legend drug or precursor
Trevon Anthony Kornegay, 44, Kennesaw, GA, public indecency, disorderly conduct, public intoxication (by drugs), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), public nudity (no intent to be seen), false informing
Donald Atwood McKim Jr., 35, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)
Michael George Palmer, 51, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Floyd County
Alisha N. Powell, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Warren Daniel Metzen, 30, Pueblo, CO, warrant (felony)
Ricky Lee Cross, 45, Ramsey, public intoxication by drugs
RELEASED
Christopher Morton, 39, Rantoul, IL, dealing cocaine/narcotic, possession of cocaine or narcotic, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Sharron Elizabeth Johns, 44, Charlestown, theft (shoplifting), hold for other agency (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Caryl J. Smith, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Kori L. Sumner, 24, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Carla D. Griffith, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Jefferson County, KY
Chris A. Hall, 41, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael W. Kerns, 26, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of day reporting)
Joseph L. Mucker, 45, Louisville, warrant
Crystal L. Wade, 44, New Albany, warrant
Whitney A. Sumner, 34, New Albany, criminal conversion (unauthorized control of a motor vehicle)
Marvin C. Proctor, 35, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY
Shatona J. Klingsmith, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael T. McClellan, 55, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY
Sharron E. Jones, 44, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Wyatt L. Kissel, 25, Jeffersonville, leaving the scene of an accident
Chad E. Vansickle, 53, Las Vegas, NV, operating while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
RELEASED
Breanna M. Berry, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Aaron L. Stuckey, 52, New Albany, warrant (violation of home detention)
