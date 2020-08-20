BOOKED IN

Joseph Dylan Goff, 31, Sellersburg, invasion of privacy

Nitasha Ann Lemond, 36, transient, warrant (felony)

Juwan Maccoy Long, 21, Jeffersonville, domestic battery – family /household member, domestic battery – child younger than 16 present

Devin Carl Rakes, 21, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Leonel U Perez Esparza, 19, Jeffersonville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice – prior conviction, resisting law enforcement (restrict/obstruct/interfere)

RELEASED

Kenneth Andy Herzog, 41, Jeffersonville, OWI, OWI

Taeshawn Lamont Lee, 19, Jeffersonville, possession of controlled substance -schedule I-IV, false reporting – bomb threat/destructive substance, operator never licensed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Shyann Payton, 22, Jeffersonville, OWI: controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia – prior conviction

Rebecca Joyce Burnett, 27, Charlestown, possession of a controlled substance – schedule I-IV, hold for another agency

Kristie Nicole Gee, 37, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (felony), warrant (felony)

Claude S. Dailey, 59, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jerry Allen Wise, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (felony) warrant (felony)

BOOKED IN

Frank A. Townsend, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Alonzo Brown, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Linda F. Needler, 44, Clarksville, false informing

Keith W. Caulk, Jeffersonville, 44, possession of methamphetamine

Anthony M. Been, 31, New Albany, D.W.S. prior, possession of methamphetamine

Katharene N. Fetz, 28, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of legend drug

Candace L. Boyle, 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)

William A. Coats, 35, Jeffersonville, dealing in marijuana prior, possession of marijuana prior, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in a look-alike substance

Austin C. Pate, 26, Louisville, OWI

Angela K. Caulk, 49, city at large, warrant (felony)

Kaleb M. Yates, 26, New Albany, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana

RELEASED

Rebecca J. Burnett, 27, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

