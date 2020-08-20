BOOKED IN
Joseph Dylan Goff, 31, Sellersburg, invasion of privacy
Nitasha Ann Lemond, 36, transient, warrant (felony)
Juwan Maccoy Long, 21, Jeffersonville, domestic battery – family /household member, domestic battery – child younger than 16 present
Devin Carl Rakes, 21, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Leonel U Perez Esparza, 19, Jeffersonville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice – prior conviction, resisting law enforcement (restrict/obstruct/interfere)
RELEASED
Kenneth Andy Herzog, 41, Jeffersonville, OWI, OWI
Taeshawn Lamont Lee, 19, Jeffersonville, possession of controlled substance -schedule I-IV, false reporting – bomb threat/destructive substance, operator never licensed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Shyann Payton, 22, Jeffersonville, OWI: controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia – prior conviction
Rebecca Joyce Burnett, 27, Charlestown, possession of a controlled substance – schedule I-IV, hold for another agency
Kristie Nicole Gee, 37, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (felony), warrant (felony)
Claude S. Dailey, 59, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jerry Allen Wise, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (felony) warrant (felony)
BOOKED IN
Frank A. Townsend, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Alonzo Brown, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Linda F. Needler, 44, Clarksville, false informing
Keith W. Caulk, Jeffersonville, 44, possession of methamphetamine
Anthony M. Been, 31, New Albany, D.W.S. prior, possession of methamphetamine
Katharene N. Fetz, 28, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of legend drug
Candace L. Boyle, 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)
William A. Coats, 35, Jeffersonville, dealing in marijuana prior, possession of marijuana prior, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in a look-alike substance
Austin C. Pate, 26, Louisville, OWI
Angela K. Caulk, 49, city at large, warrant (felony)
Kaleb M. Yates, 26, New Albany, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana
RELEASED
Rebecca J. Burnett, 27, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
