CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Cody Young, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Angel Sue Smith, 21, Crestwood, KY, warrant (felony)

Derrick Granger, 34, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Eric Dwayne Walker, 31, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Clifford Raymond King, 28, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Bryan Tyler Lilly, 27, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Elijah E. Mueller, 20, Memphis, warrant (misdemeanor)

Neome Lee Taylor, 42, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Darren Ray Harvey, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Michelle Dawn Setser, 47, New Albany, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Christopher Douglas Persinger, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James Brandon Baker, 35, New Albany, disorderly conduct

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

William A. Clemons, 19, New Albany, possession of stolen property, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Kylie J. Maudlin, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Ashley L. Etheridge, 37, Bardstown, KY, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Jariah D. Ellis, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant

Timothy K. New, 57, New Albany, operating while intoxicated

