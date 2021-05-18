CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Cody Young, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Angel Sue Smith, 21, Crestwood, KY, warrant (felony)
Derrick Granger, 34, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Eric Dwayne Walker, 31, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Clifford Raymond King, 28, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Bryan Tyler Lilly, 27, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Elijah E. Mueller, 20, Memphis, warrant (misdemeanor)
Neome Lee Taylor, 42, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Darren Ray Harvey, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michelle Dawn Setser, 47, New Albany, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Christopher Douglas Persinger, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James Brandon Baker, 35, New Albany, disorderly conduct
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
William A. Clemons, 19, New Albany, possession of stolen property, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Kylie J. Maudlin, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Ashley L. Etheridge, 37, Bardstown, KY, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Jariah D. Ellis, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant
Timothy K. New, 57, New Albany, operating while intoxicated
