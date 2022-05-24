BOOKED-IN

Michael Ray Jenkins, 49, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

David William Obertate Jr., 46, Hanover, conversion, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Aaron M. Snider, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)

James Lewis Muse, 43, Memphis, court order return

Guillermo Juarez Salas, 31, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brian Nordby, 35, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jason S. Vaught, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Guillermo Juarez Perez, 37, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

Latisha A. Jones, 36, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY

Brittany A. Reynolds, 29, Corydon, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Dion C. Henry, 31, Louisville, possession of controlled substance, warrant (failure to appear)

Adam B. Budd, 40, no address listed, criminal trespass

Shane W. Compton, 29, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Landon C. Scott, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

