BOOKED-IN
Michael Ray Jenkins, 49, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
David William Obertate Jr., 46, Hanover, conversion, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Aaron M. Snider, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)
James Lewis Muse, 43, Memphis, court order return
Guillermo Juarez Salas, 31, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brian Nordby, 35, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jason S. Vaught, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Guillermo Juarez Perez, 37, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Latisha A. Jones, 36, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY
Brittany A. Reynolds, 29, Corydon, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Dion C. Henry, 31, Louisville, possession of controlled substance, warrant (failure to appear)
Adam B. Budd, 40, no address listed, criminal trespass
Shane W. Compton, 29, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Landon C. Scott, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
