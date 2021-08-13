CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
David Sean Whitaker, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony)
David Edward Barton Jr., 39, Elizabeth, warrant (felony)
Juana Person, 30, Indianapolis, hold for U. S. Marshall
Dan R. Fruits, 46, Greenwood, hold for U.S. Marshall
Abel Sandoval, 30, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Salvador Chavez, 38, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Gloria Ceja, 48, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Yatziri Avendano, 22, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Touson Mervin Hayes, 25, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Michael E. Bobo, 49, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Robert Dean Janes, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Teresa Gayle Phillips, 32, Louisville, identity deception, false identity statement, possession of syringe, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Eli E. Hecht, 30, no address listed, criminal trespass, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, burglary
Sean J. Martin, 47, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Gerjuan T. Bass, 31, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Tiffany E. Coomer, 32, Deputy, warrant
James L. Terry, 35, no address listed, warrant
Stephanie C. Rakes, 46, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole)
Johnny Taylor, 44, New Albany, warrant
Nichole M. Tatum, 40, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Kyle A. Friedel, 36, Floyds Knobs, warrant
Archie E, Montgomery, 32, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
Jacob T. Voyles, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Cynthia D. Higgins, 37, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
