CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

David Sean Whitaker, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony)

David Edward Barton Jr., 39, Elizabeth, warrant (felony)

Juana Person, 30, Indianapolis, hold for U. S. Marshall

Dan R. Fruits, 46, Greenwood, hold for U.S. Marshall

Abel Sandoval, 30, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Salvador Chavez, 38, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Gloria Ceja, 48, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Yatziri Avendano, 22, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Touson Mervin Hayes, 25, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Michael E. Bobo, 49, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Robert Dean Janes, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Teresa Gayle Phillips, 32, Louisville, identity deception, false identity statement, possession of syringe, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Eli E. Hecht, 30, no address listed, criminal trespass, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, burglary

Sean J. Martin, 47, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

Gerjuan T. Bass, 31, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Tiffany E. Coomer, 32, Deputy, warrant

James L. Terry, 35, no address listed, warrant

Stephanie C. Rakes, 46, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole)

Johnny Taylor, 44, New Albany, warrant

Nichole M. Tatum, 40, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Kyle A. Friedel, 36, Floyds Knobs, warrant

Archie E, Montgomery, 32, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

Jacob T. Voyles, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Cynthia D. Higgins, 37, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

