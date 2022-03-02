CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christopher Lee Payne, 44, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jennifer J. Smothers, 42, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Daniel Anthony Stone, 37, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brandi Ann Hartman, 42, New Albany, possession of syringe, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (felony)
Brandon Allen Scott, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Andres Ortela Martinez, 32, Indianapolis, operator never licensed
Jacqueline C. Baird, 38, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication (by alcohol)
George Leon Denning III, 61, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, aggravated battery, domestic battery
Johnny Brent Keith, 43, Charlestown, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Anthony Dwayne Nicklas, 31, Winchester, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shon Cartez Crowdus Jr., 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Keith Anthony White, 39, Joilet, IL., hold for U.S. Marshall
Sabtain Raja, 31, Kansas City, KS, hold for U.S. Marshall
Wesley Johnson, Memphis, TN, hold for U.S. Marshall
June K. Duley, 56, Bowling Green, KY, warrant (misdemeanor), released to other agency
Darrell Robert LaFountain, 34, Charlestown, domestic battery
Dominic D. McCray, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Dexter Jermaine Rainey, 43, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Robert Carmichael Henderson, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Ronnie Allen Klingsmith, 30, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Leslie Paul Martin Jr., 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Reginald Richardson, 26, Louisville, theft (shoplifting)
Andres Ortela Martinez, 32, Indianapolis, operator never licensed
Brooke Noel Flanigan, 33, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Anthony W. Chandler, 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Michael Conrad Sutton, 29, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Emily E. Wilson, 24, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Shantay R. Walker, 43, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Paul M. Hartman, 43, Corydon, possession of marijuana (prior)
Amanda L. Dickerson, 32, Salem, warrant (failure to appear)
Ryan W. Bracey, 41, Corydon, warrant
Larry D. Morrison, 59, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Hopkinsville, KY
Travis L. Humphrey, 39, New Albany, resisting law enforcement
David L. Keen Jr., 30, Louisville, warrant
Chloe A. Wisman, 21, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Patricia N. Rutledge, 37, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
India M. Coke, 18, Sellersburg, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Corey M. Hubert, 33, Lanesville, warrant
Nakisha J. Bradshaw, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
John A. Wright, 49, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jaclyn B. Lavey, 42, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
