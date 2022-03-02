CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christopher Lee Payne, 44, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jennifer J. Smothers, 42, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Daniel Anthony Stone, 37, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brandi Ann Hartman, 42, New Albany, possession of syringe, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (felony)

Brandon Allen Scott, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Andres Ortela Martinez, 32, Indianapolis, operator never licensed

Jacqueline C. Baird, 38, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication (by alcohol)

George Leon Denning III, 61, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, aggravated battery, domestic battery

Johnny Brent Keith, 43, Charlestown, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Anthony Dwayne Nicklas, 31, Winchester, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shon Cartez Crowdus Jr., 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Keith Anthony White, 39, Joilet, IL., hold for U.S. Marshall

Sabtain Raja, 31, Kansas City, KS, hold for U.S. Marshall

Wesley Johnson, Memphis, TN, hold for U.S. Marshall

June K. Duley, 56, Bowling Green, KY, warrant (misdemeanor), released to other agency

Darrell Robert LaFountain, 34, Charlestown, domestic battery

Dominic D. McCray, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Dexter Jermaine Rainey, 43, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Robert Carmichael Henderson, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Ronnie Allen Klingsmith, 30, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Leslie Paul Martin Jr., 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Reginald Richardson, 26, Louisville, theft (shoplifting)

Andres Ortela Martinez, 32, Indianapolis, operator never licensed

Brooke Noel Flanigan, 33, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Anthony W. Chandler, 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Michael Conrad Sutton, 29, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Emily E. Wilson, 24, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Shantay R. Walker, 43, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Paul M. Hartman, 43, Corydon, possession of marijuana (prior)

Amanda L. Dickerson, 32, Salem, warrant (failure to appear)

Ryan W. Bracey, 41, Corydon, warrant

Larry D. Morrison, 59, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Hopkinsville, KY

Travis L. Humphrey, 39, New Albany, resisting law enforcement

David L. Keen Jr., 30, Louisville, warrant

Chloe A. Wisman, 21, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Patricia N. Rutledge, 37, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

India M. Coke, 18, Sellersburg, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Corey M. Hubert, 33, Lanesville, warrant

Nakisha J. Bradshaw, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

John A. Wright, 49, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jaclyn B. Lavey, 42, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

