BOOKED-IN
Chad Everett Gore, 46, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), invasion of privacy, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
James D. Miller, 44, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Torien Rachmon McDonald, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Aaron Kelly Jones, 40, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Jason Henry Morgan, 41, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Anthony Brooke, 34, Sturgis, MI., warrant (misdemeanor)
Joseph Alan Hendrickson, 40, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)
Davis VanBuren, 46, no address listed, warrant (felony)
David Kitchen, 37, no address listed, domestic battery
William Turner, 62, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Richard Eastburn, 45, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Thomas Oetinger, 37, no address listed, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), driving while intoxicated (controlled substance), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN
Emmy L. Malyska, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County
Brad A. Benningfield, 31, Pekin, warrant (failure to appear)
Brandi E. Scalf, 37, Pekin, warrant (failure to appear)
Josiah W. Hublar, 34, Beechgrove, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Harrison County
Raney L. Arthur, 31, Beech Grove, warrant (violation of parole)
Michelle S. Glass, 25, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Ashley G. Pitman, 39, no address listed, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine
RELEASED
None
