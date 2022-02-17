BOOKED-IN

Shaun P. Jackson, 34, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Larney Williams IV, 44, Gary, warrant (felony)

James Robert Brown Jr., 53, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Dalton Wade Roe Bowen, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Zachery T. Fletcher, 26, Louisville, theft (motor vehicle), resisting law enforcement, possession of syringe, motor vehicle/watercraft fraud (VIN not attached, more than one plate or label), reckless driving, operator never licensed

Joshua Michael Voignier, 25, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Brittany L. Sears, 29, Clarksville, operator never licensed, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Toby Lee Thompson, 26, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

BOOKED-IN

Daniel R. Griffin, 55, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Donald R. Johnson, 42, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)

James E. Taylor, 35, Louisville, possession of marijuana

Kristin S. Moran, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Kadie E. Spencer, 30, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Brittany D. DiMartino, 29, New Albany, warrant

Mirreena L. Harris, 25, New Albany, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

Tags

Trending Video