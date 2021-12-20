BOOKED-IN

William B. Workman, 49, Louisville, intimidation

Destiny Brown, 20, no address listed, counterfeiting, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), reckless driving (all violations), resisting law enforcement (suspect use of vehicle)

Jakeysha Richardson, 23, no address listed, counterfeiting, obstruction of justice

Elijah Shaun Harris, 41, Charlestown, battery (no injury)

Ronald E. McCray, 32, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Evan Scott Ross, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

James A. Morris, 36, Taylorsville, KY, warrant (felony)

Autray Reed, 33, no address listed, strangulation, domestic battery, intimidation

Zachary Elliott Krininger, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Kimberly R. Watson, 34, Louisville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), disorderly conduct, intimidation.

Charles Glenn Reed, 52, no address listed, warrant (felony)

James Robert Brown Jr., 53, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Gregory Johnson, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Juan Pablo Sostenes, 23, Jeffersonville, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), operator never licensed

Larry Jason Lomax, 43, Sellersburg, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving

Robert Sherman Staats, 60, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Coty Timberlake, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Forest James Aalderink, 41, Jeffersonville, court order return

Marshall Lee Banks, 41, Borden, court order return

Ashley Marie Cotton 28, Bowling Green, KY warrant (felony)

Shane Compton, 39, no address listed, warrant (felony)

James Lewis Washington, 44, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Chelsea Josephine Wheat, 25, New Albany, neglect of dependent, driving while intoxicated

Pyaam Dellmont Ferguson, 45, Louisville warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate

Theodore Lane O’Brien, 38, Charlestown, identity deception, hold for other agency (felony)

Ruhle Thomas Pollard, 70, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Grant Wagner, 24, no address listed, theft, hold for other agency (felony)

Tiffany Rose Harald, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jeremy D. Smith, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

John Randall Kaelin III, 26, Marysville, warrant (felony)

Stephanie Lynne Rosegotter, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

William Campbell, 47, no address listed, domestic battery

Daniel Patrick Tinney, 45, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Wilbur Barnes, 62, no address listed, domestic battery, strangulation

Karrisa Danielle Mousty, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Jacob A. Wood, 25, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)

Maurice B. Sternberg, 43, Louisville, theft of motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Amy Marie Peebles, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jaqueze Lindell Lyons, 27, Clarksville, disorderly conduct, battery to public safety official

German Sanchez Arellano, 33, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Lindsay Noel Allee, 27, Floyds Knobs, invasion of privacy

Paul Ray McDonald, 62, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Daniel Cole Ott, 27, Clarksville, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property), theft (shoplifting)

RELEASED

Chaz D. Thompson, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Michael D. Gates, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Amina Aweys Sheikh, 20, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

De’Angelo Antonio Hampton, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Anthony D. Morgan, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Maria Lindenfelser, 39, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Joseph Lindenfelser, 43, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Brian Jent, 49, Jeffersonville, corrupt business influence, fraud (credit card), counterfeiting

Shakila T. Miller, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brian S. Fouch, 45, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Anayely P. Sollano, 32, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Amanda Dawn Conrad, 42, Jeffersonville, battery

Chi T. Trinh, 48, Jeffersonville, battery

Gregory Johnson, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Juan Pablo Sostenes, 23, Jeffersonville, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person) operator never licensed

Larry Jason Lomax, 43, Sellersburg, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving

Robert Sherman Staats, 60, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Coty Timberlake, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Cherreese Milligan 27, Jeffersonville, theft, public intoxication by drugs

Conway Robert Roush, 44, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Sabrina L. Woods, 44, Winona, MS, warrant (misdemeanor), theft (pocket picking)

Neome Lee Taylor, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jason Marcell Lee, 43, Jeffersonville, court order return

Donald R. Feeler Jr., 46, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jason J. Emmons, 49, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, theft (shoplifting)

Jasmine J. Boyce, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Leon Joshua Dennison, 45, Marysville, intimidation

Roxie Marie Long, 53, Charlestown, intimidation with a weapon, driving while intoxicated

Matthew Rivera, 24, Corbin, KY, public nudity, public intoxication by drugs

Hailee Renee Fults, 28, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Bayton Perez-Gomez, 27, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Nijer A. Traughber, 41, Clarksville, possession of syringe, driving while suspended (prior conviction), carry handgun without license, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kendra Judith Donahue, 46, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), battery

Carlos Miguel Esparza, 20, Jeffersonville, illegal consumption of alcohol by minor, domestic battery

BOOKED-IN

Sarah C. Maynard, 31, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)

Brandy M. Hicks, 40, New Albany, domestic battery (prior conviction)

Heather L. Mattingly, 31, New Albany, operating while intoxicated (controlled substance), possession of marijuana

Matthew B. McDowell, 41, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Ricky L. McCoy, 36, Sellersburg, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY

Patrick J. Payne-Ollis, 24, New Albany, warrant

Gavin D. Poff, 30, Georgetown, burglary (dwelling), burglary (structure), theft

Matthew T. Rose, 20, Corydon, warrant (violation of parole)

Dallas L. Fouts, 57, Milltown, warrant (failure to appear)

Juan J. Estrado, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Tavon J. Hyman, 32, Jeffersonville, false informing, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (hold for Bullitt County, KY), hold for Clark County)

Britney J. Price, 31, Center, KY, warrant (violation of parole)

Seth T. Willet, 31, Jeffersonville, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of stolen property, hold for Clark County

Chelsea M. Douglas, 36, Borden, driving while intoxicated

Tyler L. Kennedy, 24, Henryville, possession of methamphetamine

Brittany M. Ritchey, 27, New Albany, warrant

Tamara L. Atkins, 46, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Kyle D. Rosenfield, 35, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of marijuana (prior conviction)

Robert D. Ward, 55, no address listed, disorderly conduct

Jaret M. West, 31, Georgetown, invasion of privacy

Tarin A. Cox, 30, Charlestown, warrant

Robert J. Pearson, 29, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal), obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct, intimidation, resisting law enforcement

Pedro Sales Hernandez, 55, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear), operating without ever obtaining a license

Marisa L. Bailey, 25, Sellersburg, warrant

Evan R. Jeffries 35, New Albany, criminal trespass

Austin M. Whitman, 25, New Albany, invasion of privacy

RELEASED

Aaron M. Hupp, 39, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Caleb M. Carter, 21, Louisville, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a handgun without a license

Chloe A. Wisman, 21, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Shawn Kempton, 38, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction)

Joseph W. Ibershoff, 40, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Mackenzie N. Colvin, 21, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, battery (bodily waste)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you