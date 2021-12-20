BOOKED-IN
William B. Workman, 49, Louisville, intimidation
Destiny Brown, 20, no address listed, counterfeiting, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), reckless driving (all violations), resisting law enforcement (suspect use of vehicle)
Jakeysha Richardson, 23, no address listed, counterfeiting, obstruction of justice
Elijah Shaun Harris, 41, Charlestown, battery (no injury)
Ronald E. McCray, 32, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Evan Scott Ross, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
James A. Morris, 36, Taylorsville, KY, warrant (felony)
Autray Reed, 33, no address listed, strangulation, domestic battery, intimidation
Zachary Elliott Krininger, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Kimberly R. Watson, 34, Louisville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), disorderly conduct, intimidation.
Charles Glenn Reed, 52, no address listed, warrant (felony)
James Robert Brown Jr., 53, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Gregory Johnson, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Juan Pablo Sostenes, 23, Jeffersonville, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), operator never licensed
Larry Jason Lomax, 43, Sellersburg, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving
Robert Sherman Staats, 60, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Coty Timberlake, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Forest James Aalderink, 41, Jeffersonville, court order return
Marshall Lee Banks, 41, Borden, court order return
Ashley Marie Cotton 28, Bowling Green, KY warrant (felony)
Shane Compton, 39, no address listed, warrant (felony)
James Lewis Washington, 44, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Chelsea Josephine Wheat, 25, New Albany, neglect of dependent, driving while intoxicated
Pyaam Dellmont Ferguson, 45, Louisville warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate
Theodore Lane O’Brien, 38, Charlestown, identity deception, hold for other agency (felony)
Ruhle Thomas Pollard, 70, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Grant Wagner, 24, no address listed, theft, hold for other agency (felony)
Tiffany Rose Harald, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jeremy D. Smith, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
John Randall Kaelin III, 26, Marysville, warrant (felony)
Stephanie Lynne Rosegotter, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
William Campbell, 47, no address listed, domestic battery
Daniel Patrick Tinney, 45, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Wilbur Barnes, 62, no address listed, domestic battery, strangulation
Karrisa Danielle Mousty, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Jacob A. Wood, 25, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Maurice B. Sternberg, 43, Louisville, theft of motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Amy Marie Peebles, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jaqueze Lindell Lyons, 27, Clarksville, disorderly conduct, battery to public safety official
German Sanchez Arellano, 33, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Lindsay Noel Allee, 27, Floyds Knobs, invasion of privacy
Paul Ray McDonald, 62, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Daniel Cole Ott, 27, Clarksville, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property), theft (shoplifting)
RELEASED
Chaz D. Thompson, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michael D. Gates, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Amina Aweys Sheikh, 20, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
De’Angelo Antonio Hampton, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Anthony D. Morgan, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Maria Lindenfelser, 39, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Joseph Lindenfelser, 43, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Brian Jent, 49, Jeffersonville, corrupt business influence, fraud (credit card), counterfeiting
Shakila T. Miller, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brian S. Fouch, 45, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Anayely P. Sollano, 32, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Amanda Dawn Conrad, 42, Jeffersonville, battery
Chi T. Trinh, 48, Jeffersonville, battery
Gregory Johnson, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Cherreese Milligan 27, Jeffersonville, theft, public intoxication by drugs
Conway Robert Roush, 44, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sabrina L. Woods, 44, Winona, MS, warrant (misdemeanor), theft (pocket picking)
Neome Lee Taylor, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jason Marcell Lee, 43, Jeffersonville, court order return
Donald R. Feeler Jr., 46, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jason J. Emmons, 49, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, theft (shoplifting)
Jasmine J. Boyce, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Leon Joshua Dennison, 45, Marysville, intimidation
Roxie Marie Long, 53, Charlestown, intimidation with a weapon, driving while intoxicated
Matthew Rivera, 24, Corbin, KY, public nudity, public intoxication by drugs
Hailee Renee Fults, 28, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Bayton Perez-Gomez, 27, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Nijer A. Traughber, 41, Clarksville, possession of syringe, driving while suspended (prior conviction), carry handgun without license, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kendra Judith Donahue, 46, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), battery
Carlos Miguel Esparza, 20, Jeffersonville, illegal consumption of alcohol by minor, domestic battery
BOOKED-IN
Sarah C. Maynard, 31, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)
Brandy M. Hicks, 40, New Albany, domestic battery (prior conviction)
Heather L. Mattingly, 31, New Albany, operating while intoxicated (controlled substance), possession of marijuana
Matthew B. McDowell, 41, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Ricky L. McCoy, 36, Sellersburg, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY
Patrick J. Payne-Ollis, 24, New Albany, warrant
Gavin D. Poff, 30, Georgetown, burglary (dwelling), burglary (structure), theft
Matthew T. Rose, 20, Corydon, warrant (violation of parole)
Dallas L. Fouts, 57, Milltown, warrant (failure to appear)
Juan J. Estrado, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Tavon J. Hyman, 32, Jeffersonville, false informing, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (hold for Bullitt County, KY), hold for Clark County)
Britney J. Price, 31, Center, KY, warrant (violation of parole)
Seth T. Willet, 31, Jeffersonville, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of stolen property, hold for Clark County
Chelsea M. Douglas, 36, Borden, driving while intoxicated
Tyler L. Kennedy, 24, Henryville, possession of methamphetamine
Brittany M. Ritchey, 27, New Albany, warrant
Tamara L. Atkins, 46, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Kyle D. Rosenfield, 35, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of marijuana (prior conviction)
Robert D. Ward, 55, no address listed, disorderly conduct
Jaret M. West, 31, Georgetown, invasion of privacy
Tarin A. Cox, 30, Charlestown, warrant
Robert J. Pearson, 29, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal), obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct, intimidation, resisting law enforcement
Pedro Sales Hernandez, 55, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear), operating without ever obtaining a license
Marisa L. Bailey, 25, Sellersburg, warrant
Evan R. Jeffries 35, New Albany, criminal trespass
Austin M. Whitman, 25, New Albany, invasion of privacy
RELEASED
Aaron M. Hupp, 39, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Caleb M. Carter, 21, Louisville, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a handgun without a license
Chloe A. Wisman, 21, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Shawn Kempton, 38, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction)
Joseph W. Ibershoff, 40, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Mackenzie N. Colvin, 21, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, battery (bodily waste)
