CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Mandy M. White, 43, Madisonville, KY, residential entry, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michelle N. Harris, 36, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Daniel Cole Ott, 27, Clarksville, residential entry
Joseph Powell Hackney, 63, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Stephen Levi Childs, 38, no address listed, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
Megan Ann Krieger, 25, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Megan Elizabeth Sue Estep, 29, Scottsburg, theft (shoplifting), hold for other agency (felony)
John Matthew Gibbs, 49, Charlestown, public intoxication by alcohol
Cody A. Maples, 29, Ramsey, warrant (misdemeanor)
Mi-Keya Marie Mallory, 29, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness, pointing loaded firearm, intimidation with a weapon, neglect of dependent, domestic battery, criminal mischief
Kevin Michael Iraheta, 28, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Jon R. Schuppert, 37, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Matthew Wayne Montgomery, 37, Pendleton, warrant (felony)
Dustin Lee Hanson, 38, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Trenton Lee Patterson, 20, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ryan Dana Clapp, 37, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Nicole Susanna Smith, 41, New Albany, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Roger D. Carroll, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Shawn D. Martin, 34, Salem, warrant (failure to appear)
Amanda K. Waters, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Gino J. Williams, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Mildred A. Hernandez, 40, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine (over 10 grams)
Misty D, Williams, 41, Salem, warrant
Kevin J. Sparks, 39, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Joseph L. Duke, 56, Stanton, KY, possession of methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), hold for Henry County
Barry H. Spriggs, 29, Elizabeth, warrant (violation of parole)
Camron A. Harlan Harris, 20, Louisville, operating without ever receiving a license
Brandon T. Frazier, 30, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Raymond L. Humphrey, 58, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
None
