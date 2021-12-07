CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Mandy M. White, 43, Madisonville, KY, residential entry, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michelle N. Harris, 36, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Daniel Cole Ott, 27, Clarksville, residential entry

Joseph Powell Hackney, 63, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Stephen Levi Childs, 38, no address listed, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

Megan Ann Krieger, 25, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Megan Elizabeth Sue Estep, 29, Scottsburg, theft (shoplifting), hold for other agency (felony)

John Matthew Gibbs, 49, Charlestown, public intoxication by alcohol

Cody A. Maples, 29, Ramsey, warrant (misdemeanor)

Mi-Keya Marie Mallory, 29, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness, pointing loaded firearm, intimidation with a weapon, neglect of dependent, domestic battery, criminal mischief

Kevin Michael Iraheta, 28, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Jon R. Schuppert, 37, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Matthew Wayne Montgomery, 37, Pendleton, warrant (felony)

Dustin Lee Hanson, 38, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Trenton Lee Patterson, 20, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ryan Dana Clapp, 37, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Nicole Susanna Smith, 41, New Albany, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Roger D. Carroll, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Shawn D. Martin, 34, Salem, warrant (failure to appear)

Amanda K. Waters, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Gino J. Williams, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Mildred A. Hernandez, 40, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine (over 10 grams)

Misty D, Williams, 41, Salem, warrant

Kevin J. Sparks, 39, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Joseph L. Duke, 56, Stanton, KY, possession of methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), hold for Henry County

Barry H. Spriggs, 29, Elizabeth, warrant (violation of parole)

Camron A. Harlan Harris, 20, Louisville, operating without ever receiving a license

Brandon T. Frazier, 30, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Raymond L. Humphrey, 58, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

None

