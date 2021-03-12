CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Evan Scott Ross, 37, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Erica Christine Snider, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Shalisa Nicole Fountain, 30, Jeffersonville, battery (bodily injury to other person)

Brandon C. Gaither, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Aaron R. Elrod, 34, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Byron Joseph Dishman, 40, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Robert Eugene Vest II, 49, Charlestown, domestic battery (bodily waste), intimidation, disorderly conduct

Wyman Beaty, 33, Muncie, hold for U.S. Marshall

Charles Ballard, 58, Richmond, hold for U.S. Marshall

Keshion Polk, 20, hold for U.S. Marshall

Bobby R. Jarvis, 52, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tyrone Williams, 28, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting)

Jennifer Acree, 39, North Vernon, hold for other county (felony)

Lucas W. McIntyre, 27, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Mike Glover, 38, no address listed, public intoxication, rape by force

Joseph Darrell Harris Jr., 33, Clarksville, battery (injury to other person), criminal recklessness, interfering with law enforcement, failure to stop at or near accident, reckless driving

Timothy B. Heston, 49, Ashland, KY, false informing, identity deception, hold for other agency (felony)

Hailey Sue Pierce, 20, warrant (felony)

Donnie Gavin Watt, 43, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

RELEASED

Perdo Figueroa, 62, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended (prior conviction)

Christopher Allen Molina, 28, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Holly Anderson, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Iman J. Jackson, 38, Frankfort, KY, warrant (failure to appear)

Raymond J. Palazzo, 37, New Albany, resisting law enforcement

Matthew W. Collins, 30, Corydon, possession of a schedule l substance, possession of a syringe

Christopher B. Wise, 51, no address listed, domestic battery, public intoxication

Brandon A. Perez, 24, Los Angeles, CA, possession of methamphetamine

Jeffrey D. Eskridge, 62, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Clark County

John S. Ferguson, 45, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY,

Derek A. Prescott, 50, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

Mary D. Boedicker, 31, Scottsburg, warrant (failure to appear)

