CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Evan Scott Ross, 37, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Erica Christine Snider, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Shalisa Nicole Fountain, 30, Jeffersonville, battery (bodily injury to other person)
Brandon C. Gaither, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Aaron R. Elrod, 34, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Byron Joseph Dishman, 40, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Robert Eugene Vest II, 49, Charlestown, domestic battery (bodily waste), intimidation, disorderly conduct
Wyman Beaty, 33, Muncie, hold for U.S. Marshall
Charles Ballard, 58, Richmond, hold for U.S. Marshall
Keshion Polk, 20, hold for U.S. Marshall
Bobby R. Jarvis, 52, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tyrone Williams, 28, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting)
Jennifer Acree, 39, North Vernon, hold for other county (felony)
Lucas W. McIntyre, 27, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Mike Glover, 38, no address listed, public intoxication, rape by force
Joseph Darrell Harris Jr., 33, Clarksville, battery (injury to other person), criminal recklessness, interfering with law enforcement, failure to stop at or near accident, reckless driving
Timothy B. Heston, 49, Ashland, KY, false informing, identity deception, hold for other agency (felony)
Hailey Sue Pierce, 20, warrant (felony)
Donnie Gavin Watt, 43, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
RELEASED
Perdo Figueroa, 62, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended (prior conviction)
Christopher Allen Molina, 28, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Holly Anderson, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Iman J. Jackson, 38, Frankfort, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Raymond J. Palazzo, 37, New Albany, resisting law enforcement
Matthew W. Collins, 30, Corydon, possession of a schedule l substance, possession of a syringe
Christopher B. Wise, 51, no address listed, domestic battery, public intoxication
Brandon A. Perez, 24, Los Angeles, CA, possession of methamphetamine
Jeffrey D. Eskridge, 62, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Clark County
John S. Ferguson, 45, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY,
Derek A. Prescott, 50, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
Mary D. Boedicker, 31, Scottsburg, warrant (failure to appear)
