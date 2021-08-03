CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN (July 31-Aug. 1)
Darnell M. McGee, 33, Louisville, court order return
Jonathan H. Hebermel, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)
David Ray David, 38, Hanover, warrant (misdemeanor)
Cassandra Nicole Hines, 23, Floyds Knobs, hold for other agency (felony)
Jordan A. Sternbach, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
George Joseph Crawford, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kenneth Eugene Crump, 35, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Robert Eugene Williams ll, 27, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of syringe, hold for other agency (felony)
Tabitha R. Geiger, 30, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joshua Heaton, 28, Clarksville, possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement, theft from building
Wilbur H. Romans, 44, no address listed, theft of motor vehicle
Johnathan Lamont Unseld, 33, Jeffersonville, theft of motor vehicle (prior), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Donald L. Blanchard, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Mawadd Ibrahim, 19, Charlestown, intimidation, domestic battery
Michael Anthony Humphrey, 23, Floyds Knobs, warrant (misdemeanor)
June D. Wells, 44, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery, disorderly conduct, public intoxication of alcohol
Frank William Aldridge Sr., New Albany, warrant (felony)
Bejamin Atgyee, 27, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, intimidation
Zachary Jesse Behr, 22, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Johnathon Bradley Hall, 26, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Terry W. Marcum, 44, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Aumindu Markell Gibson, 27. Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jason D. Chapman, 45, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Misty Renea Kerby, 44, Jeffersonville, public intoxication, public nudity (intent to be seen), public intoxication by drugs
Dawn R. Spaw, 40, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Robert William Volpert Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Theodric Ladon Hayes Jr., Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (prior conviction), possession of controlled substance (schedule V)
Blake Christopher Provenza, 23, Henryville, driving while intoxicated
Spencer Blaine Seals, 35, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), driving while intoxicated
Jodi Catherine Edelen, 30, Jeffersonville, intimidation, domestic battery, leaving the scene of an accident (property damage)
Joshua L. Fenwick, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), intimidation to another person (placed in fear that threat will be carried out), battery with bodily injury
BOOKED-IN (Aug. 2)
Robert Ray Lewis, 34, Jeffersonville, possession of controlled substance (schedule ll-lV), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Terry C. Jaron, 27, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jason Quinn Carpenter, 39, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance (schedule ll-lV), possession of paraphernalia (introduce into body)
John David Brown, 18, Greenville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), reckless driving (all violations)
Honey M. Hamilton, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)
David E. Bagshaw, 53, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Dion Robinson, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Bradley Eugene Bozarth, 29, Brownstown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Bridgette Marie Parker, 27, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Victor Valdez Sandoval, 54, Crawfordsville, hold for U.S. Marshall
Brian E. Dixon, 26, Anderson, hold for U.S. Marshall
Crystal Dawn Hatfield, 47, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property), theft (shoplifting), warrant (felony)
Shellby Hunley, 24, no address listed, hold for Marion County, FL
Brent M. Grimes, 57, Madison, possession of methamphetamine
Kile Owen Goodman, 42, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Wendy Jo Grote, 50, New Washington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN (July 31-Aug. 1)
David E. Barton, 39, Elizabeth, criminal trespass
Michael T. Thompson, 29, New Albany, warrant, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
Elliott L. Brooks, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended (prior), possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine
Daniel Kleinschmidt, 31, Indianapolis, resisting law enforcement, auto theft
Joses R. Funes, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Fayawna Q. Williams, 31, New Albany, disorderly conduct, battery on police, battery, resisting law enforcement
Robert W. Volpert Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Charles D. Brewer, 55, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug
Jay E. Duncan, 22, New Albany, criminal trespass
William J. Clemons, 22, Marysville, warrant
Jeffery W. Goshen, 39, Borden, possession of syringe, possession of narcotic drug
Mary E. Duncan, 49, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Boyle County, KY
Shawna M. Nevins, 34, Sellersburg, possession of syringe
Chester L. Townsend, 47, New Albany, warrant
James L. Kidwell, 35, New Albany, invasion of privacy, criminal trespass
Reggie D. McShane, 35, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)
Stephanie L. Sandlin, 51, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, invasion of privacy
RELEASED
Jeremy R. Sims, 36, Floyds Knobs, warrant
Justin L. Reid, 32, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)
Shannon R. Williams, 46, Sellersburg, leaving the scene of a crash
Derek A. Hendricks, 41, Crothersville, warrant
Charles E. Ringo, 39, Mauckport, warrant
Brandi J. Bohn, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Jorge A. Soto Cruz, 43, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), driving while intoxicated (operating without ever receiving a license (prior)
BOOKED-IN (Aug. 2)
Donald M. Gentry, 41, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior)
Nathaniel B. Roby, 45, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Brandon D. Taylor, 46, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Charles E. Pearson Jr., 21, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Matthew W. Kirk, 42, Underwood, driving while intoxicated
Jared M. Farnsley, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Jerry B. Sang, 22, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
