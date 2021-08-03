CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN (July 31-Aug. 1)

Darnell M. McGee, 33, Louisville, court order return

Jonathan H. Hebermel, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)

David Ray David, 38, Hanover, warrant (misdemeanor)

Cassandra Nicole Hines, 23, Floyds Knobs, hold for other agency (felony)

Jordan A. Sternbach, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

George Joseph Crawford, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kenneth Eugene Crump, 35, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Robert Eugene Williams ll, 27, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of syringe, hold for other agency (felony)

Tabitha R. Geiger, 30, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joshua Heaton, 28, Clarksville, possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement, theft from building

Wilbur H. Romans, 44, no address listed, theft of motor vehicle

Johnathan Lamont Unseld, 33, Jeffersonville, theft of motor vehicle (prior), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Donald L. Blanchard, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Mawadd Ibrahim, 19, Charlestown, intimidation, domestic battery

Michael Anthony Humphrey, 23, Floyds Knobs, warrant (misdemeanor)

June D. Wells, 44, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery, disorderly conduct, public intoxication of alcohol

Frank William Aldridge Sr., New Albany, warrant (felony)

Bejamin Atgyee, 27, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, intimidation

Zachary Jesse Behr, 22, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Johnathon Bradley Hall, 26, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Terry W. Marcum, 44, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Aumindu Markell Gibson, 27. Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jason D. Chapman, 45, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Misty Renea Kerby, 44, Jeffersonville, public intoxication, public nudity (intent to be seen), public intoxication by drugs

Dawn R. Spaw, 40, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Robert William Volpert Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Theodric Ladon Hayes Jr., Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (prior conviction), possession of controlled substance (schedule V)

Blake Christopher Provenza, 23, Henryville, driving while intoxicated

Spencer Blaine Seals, 35, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), driving while intoxicated

Jodi Catherine Edelen, 30, Jeffersonville, intimidation, domestic battery, leaving the scene of an accident (property damage)

Joshua L. Fenwick, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), intimidation to another person (placed in fear that threat will be carried out), battery with bodily injury

BOOKED-IN (Aug. 2)

Robert Ray Lewis, 34, Jeffersonville, possession of controlled substance (schedule ll-lV), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Terry C. Jaron, 27, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jason Quinn Carpenter, 39, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance (schedule ll-lV), possession of paraphernalia (introduce into body)

John David Brown, 18, Greenville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), reckless driving (all violations)

Honey M. Hamilton, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)

David E. Bagshaw, 53, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Dion Robinson, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Bradley Eugene Bozarth, 29, Brownstown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Bridgette Marie Parker, 27, Memphis, warrant (felony)

Victor Valdez Sandoval, 54, Crawfordsville, hold for U.S. Marshall

Brian E. Dixon, 26, Anderson, hold for U.S. Marshall

Crystal Dawn Hatfield, 47, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property), theft (shoplifting), warrant (felony)

Shellby Hunley, 24, no address listed, hold for Marion County, FL

Brent M. Grimes, 57, Madison, possession of methamphetamine

Kile Owen Goodman, 42, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Wendy Jo Grote, 50, New Washington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN (July 31-Aug. 1)

David E. Barton, 39, Elizabeth, criminal trespass

Michael T. Thompson, 29, New Albany, warrant, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

Elliott L. Brooks, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended (prior), possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine

Daniel Kleinschmidt, 31, Indianapolis, resisting law enforcement, auto theft

Joses R. Funes, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Fayawna Q. Williams, 31, New Albany, disorderly conduct, battery on police, battery, resisting law enforcement

Robert W. Volpert Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Charles D. Brewer, 55, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug

Jay E. Duncan, 22, New Albany, criminal trespass

William J. Clemons, 22, Marysville, warrant

Jeffery W. Goshen, 39, Borden, possession of syringe, possession of narcotic drug

Mary E. Duncan, 49, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Boyle County, KY

Shawna M. Nevins, 34, Sellersburg, possession of syringe

Chester L. Townsend, 47, New Albany, warrant

James L. Kidwell, 35, New Albany, invasion of privacy, criminal trespass

Reggie D. McShane, 35, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)

Stephanie L. Sandlin, 51, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, invasion of privacy

RELEASED

Jeremy R. Sims, 36, Floyds Knobs, warrant

Justin L. Reid, 32, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)

Shannon R. Williams, 46, Sellersburg, leaving the scene of a crash

Derek A. Hendricks, 41, Crothersville, warrant

Charles E. Ringo, 39, Mauckport, warrant

Brandi J. Bohn, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Jorge A. Soto Cruz, 43, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), driving while intoxicated (operating without ever receiving a license (prior)

BOOKED-IN (Aug. 2)

Donald M. Gentry, 41, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior)

Nathaniel B. Roby, 45, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Brandon D. Taylor, 46, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

Charles E. Pearson Jr., 21, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Matthew W. Kirk, 42, Underwood, driving while intoxicated

Jared M. Farnsley, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Jerry B. Sang, 22, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

