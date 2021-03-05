CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Charlotte Marie Riley, 41, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Leiloni Dabdrea Ellis, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Terry B. Bogard, 57, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Haley Marie Jenkins, 25, Jeffersonville, court order return

Andrew Johnathan Hardin, 33, Lexington, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Timothy Scheppers, 59, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Robert G. Dailey, 44, Depauw, warrant (felony)

Debbie S. Osman, 57, Louisville, battery (bodily injury to other person)

Ronald Ruperto Thompson Jr., 50, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)

Robert L. Hardin, 34, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Jonathan Michael Wolfe, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Ronald Wayne Harrell, 51, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

Jennifer D. Helson, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Ruby Shanera Bard, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Keioshia L. Carter, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Dustin Lee Hampton, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Amanda Renee Utrera, 36, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Windy Lee McGary, 49, New Albany, theft, battery (no injury), public intoxication by alcohol

Stacy L. Lewis, 50, Palmyra, warrant (felony)

Summer Dawn Hershey, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher A. Ray, 30, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brandon J. Rupe, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Erica C. Snider, 31, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Dustin L. Hampton, 45, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Derek A. Prescott, 50, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia

Amber N. Davis, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Amy M. Gadansky, 49, Louisville, warrant

Herbert L. Clifford, 53, Elizabeth, driving while suspended (with prior)

