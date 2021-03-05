CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Charlotte Marie Riley, 41, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Leiloni Dabdrea Ellis, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Terry B. Bogard, 57, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Haley Marie Jenkins, 25, Jeffersonville, court order return
Andrew Johnathan Hardin, 33, Lexington, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Timothy Scheppers, 59, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Robert G. Dailey, 44, Depauw, warrant (felony)
Debbie S. Osman, 57, Louisville, battery (bodily injury to other person)
Ronald Ruperto Thompson Jr., 50, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Robert L. Hardin, 34, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Jonathan Michael Wolfe, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Ronald Wayne Harrell, 51, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Jennifer D. Helson, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Ruby Shanera Bard, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Keioshia L. Carter, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Dustin Lee Hampton, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Amanda Renee Utrera, 36, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Windy Lee McGary, 49, New Albany, theft, battery (no injury), public intoxication by alcohol
Stacy L. Lewis, 50, Palmyra, warrant (felony)
Summer Dawn Hershey, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher A. Ray, 30, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Brandon J. Rupe, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Erica C. Snider, 31, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Dustin L. Hampton, 45, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Derek A. Prescott, 50, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia
Amber N. Davis, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Amy M. Gadansky, 49, Louisville, warrant
Herbert L. Clifford, 53, Elizabeth, driving while suspended (with prior)
