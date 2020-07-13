CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Larry Perry Jr., 31, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, run from officer, reckless driving
Chiquita O'Clark, 30, Chicago, IL, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Courtney Jo Sagun, 24, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Joseph Dwayne Canada, 27, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Cory Everett Hurst, 35, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, reckless driving
Aaron Wayne Kidwell, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Austin Gil Willard, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Timothy Phillip Bogle, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (controlled substance)
Jason Ray Hardsaw, 32, Sellersburg, residential entry
Damone Yami Tyson, 41, Jeffersonville, theft from motor vehicle, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), carrying handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (schedule I-IV), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Lisa R. Vaughn, 51, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Bryan Edward Miller, 40, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Anthony Lee Self, 43, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Ashley N. Westerman, 27, Louisville, possession of hypodermic syringe
James B. Rodgers, 48, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Tabitha B. Martinez, 37, Louisville, warrant
Jonathan D. Niestockel, 43, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated, public intoxication
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.