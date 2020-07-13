CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Larry Perry Jr., 31, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, run from officer, reckless driving

Chiquita O'Clark, 30, Chicago, IL, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Courtney Jo Sagun, 24, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Joseph Dwayne Canada, 27, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Cory Everett Hurst, 35, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, reckless driving

Aaron Wayne Kidwell, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Austin Gil Willard, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Timothy Phillip Bogle, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (controlled substance)

Jason Ray Hardsaw, 32, Sellersburg, residential entry

Damone Yami Tyson, 41, Jeffersonville, theft from motor vehicle, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), carrying handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (schedule I-IV), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Lisa R. Vaughn, 51, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Bryan Edward Miller, 40, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Anthony Lee Self, 43, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), resisting law enforcement

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Ashley N. Westerman, 27, Louisville, possession of hypodermic syringe

James B. Rodgers, 48, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Tabitha B. Martinez, 37, Louisville, warrant

Jonathan D. Niestockel, 43, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated, public intoxication

RELEASED

None

