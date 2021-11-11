BOOKED-IN
Travis V. Rice, 37, New Albany, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of syringe, trafficking with an inmate, hold for other agency (felony)
Katherine L. Jeffries, 45, Otisco, warrant (felony)
Dustin Allen Warford, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Atalya S. Lawler, 20, Louisville, battery (public safety official engaged in official duties), resisting law enforcement, possession of alcohol by minor, disorderly conduct
Kshawn Lonzell Moore, 18, Oklahoma City, OK, hold for other agency (felony)
Nicole Jean Kaelin, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Rodney Allen Cherry, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Johnathon E. Bach, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
John M. Craft, 60, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement
Kenneth Porter, 44, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Samuel T. Ashley, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Trehvon P. Junior, 22, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Wesley Derrick Robertson, 43, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Courtney D. Davis, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Joseph Daniel Harper Jr., 20, Borden, warrant (felony)
Thomas G. Houchens, 47, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)
James Paul Linder, 50, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Allen Spitznagel, 31, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Robert Allen Davis, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement
Brook Fetter, 45, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Tracy L. Couch, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), criminal trespass
Trenton Lee Patterson, 20, Clarksville, criminal trespass
RELEASED
BOOKED-IN
John P. McCutchen, 42, no address listed, disorderly conduct
Frank A. Townsend Jr., 38, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Jan M. Perry, 36, Louisville, warrant
Conner M. Crone, 20, New Albany, public intoxication, possession of alcohol by minor
Devon P. Brown, 21, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Mariha I. Fisher, 38, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, possession of a handgun without a license
Jason S. Davenport, 46, New Pekin, driving while suspended with prior, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance
Lanette M. Hunter, 31, no address listed, battery
RELEASED
None
