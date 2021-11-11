BOOKED-IN

Travis V. Rice, 37, New Albany, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of syringe, trafficking with an inmate, hold for other agency (felony)

Katherine L. Jeffries, 45, Otisco, warrant (felony)

Dustin Allen Warford, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Atalya S. Lawler, 20, Louisville, battery (public safety official engaged in official duties), resisting law enforcement, possession of alcohol by minor, disorderly conduct

Kshawn Lonzell Moore, 18, Oklahoma City, OK, hold for other agency (felony)

Nicole Jean Kaelin, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Rodney Allen Cherry, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Johnathon E. Bach, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

John M. Craft, 60, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement

Kenneth Porter, 44, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Samuel T. Ashley, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Trehvon P. Junior, 22, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Wesley Derrick Robertson, 43, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Courtney D. Davis, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Joseph Daniel Harper Jr., 20, Borden, warrant (felony)

Thomas G. Houchens, 47, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)

James Paul Linder, 50, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Allen Spitznagel, 31, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Robert Allen Davis, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement

Brook Fetter, 45, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Tracy L. Couch, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), criminal trespass

Trenton Lee Patterson, 20, Clarksville, criminal trespass

RELEASED

Joseph M. Seiter, 41, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN

John P. McCutchen, 42, no address listed, disorderly conduct

Frank A. Townsend Jr., 38, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Jan M. Perry, 36, Louisville, warrant

Conner M. Crone, 20, New Albany, public intoxication, possession of alcohol by minor

Devon P. Brown, 21, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Mariha I. Fisher, 38, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, possession of a handgun without a license

Jason S. Davenport, 46, New Pekin, driving while suspended with prior, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance

Lanette M. Hunter, 31, no address listed, battery

RELEASED

None

