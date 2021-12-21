BOOKED-IN

Andrew David Langdon, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shanon L. Sturgeon, 53, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Rayvon Thyme Givings, 20, Louisville, disorderly conduct, intimidation

Kristi Lynn Seavolt, 43, Taylor, TX, carry handgun without license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Cory Dale Morgan, 32, Taylor, TX, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, carry handgun without license, theft (shoplifting)

Christopher S. Luckett, 49, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Timothy Drell Grubbs, 47, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Zackery Luke Garcia, 29, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), intimidation with a weapon, resisting law enforcement, robbery

RELEASED

Marshall Lee Banks, 41, Borden, court order return

Ashley Marie Cotton 28, Bowling Green, KY warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN

Robert D. Wade, 55, no address listed, criminal trespass

Rodney A. Wynn, 29, New Albany, warrant

William D. Wallings, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jennifer N. Foster, 39, no address listed, disorderly conduct

Joshua R. Mink, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)

Roger D. Carroll, 25, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

Troy W. Deweese, 53, Norco, LA, warrant (failure to appear)

Eric T. Railey, 38, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro

RELEASED

Christopher L. Sprague, 32, Valonia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you