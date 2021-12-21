BOOKED-IN
Andrew David Langdon, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shanon L. Sturgeon, 53, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Rayvon Thyme Givings, 20, Louisville, disorderly conduct, intimidation
Kristi Lynn Seavolt, 43, Taylor, TX, carry handgun without license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Cory Dale Morgan, 32, Taylor, TX, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, carry handgun without license, theft (shoplifting)
Christopher S. Luckett, 49, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Timothy Drell Grubbs, 47, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Zackery Luke Garcia, 29, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), intimidation with a weapon, resisting law enforcement, robbery
RELEASED
Marshall Lee Banks, 41, Borden, court order return
Ashley Marie Cotton 28, Bowling Green, KY warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Robert D. Wade, 55, no address listed, criminal trespass
Rodney A. Wynn, 29, New Albany, warrant
William D. Wallings, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jennifer N. Foster, 39, no address listed, disorderly conduct
Joshua R. Mink, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)
Roger D. Carroll, 25, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
Troy W. Deweese, 53, Norco, LA, warrant (failure to appear)
Eric T. Railey, 38, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro
RELEASED
Christopher L. Sprague, 32, Valonia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
