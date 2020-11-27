Bookins
(11/26/2020)
CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Ramon Peoples, 44, Louisville, battery by bodily waste, battery by bodily waste, public indecency
Jean Maryland Lahori, 59, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness — deadly weapon
Christopher Lee Payne, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia — prior conviction, possession of paraphernalia — prior conviction
Samantha J. Harris, 29, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Melisa Lynn Martinez, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), domestic battery — child <16 years old present
Julio C. Martinez, 44, Shepherdsville, KY, domestic battery — child <16 years old present
Dylan T. Kron, 27, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance — Schedule I-IV, theft: all other larceny (under $750), possession of paraphernalia — prior conviction, refusal to identify
Derron Douglas, 47, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Christopher Bryce Anderson McCullum, 26, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by alcohol
Scotty A. Martin, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kenya Kyree Threets, 37, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (resist/obstruct/interfere)
RELEASED
Daniel Wayne Lucas, 50, Jeffersonville, OWI —prior conviction within 7 years, OWI
Thomas Threlkel, 50, Charlestown, driving while suspended — prior conviction
