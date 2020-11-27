Bookins

(11/26/2020)

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Ramon Peoples, 44, Louisville, battery by bodily waste, battery by bodily waste, public indecency

Jean Maryland Lahori, 59, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness — deadly weapon

Christopher Lee Payne, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia — prior conviction, possession of paraphernalia — prior conviction

Samantha J. Harris, 29, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Melisa Lynn Martinez, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), domestic battery — child <16 years old present

Julio C. Martinez, 44, Shepherdsville, KY, domestic battery — child <16 years old present

Dylan T. Kron, 27, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance — Schedule I-IV, theft: all other larceny (under $750), possession of paraphernalia — prior conviction, refusal to identify

Derron Douglas, 47, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Christopher Bryce Anderson McCullum, 26, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by alcohol

Scotty A. Martin, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kenya Kyree Threets, 37, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (resist/obstruct/interfere)

RELEASED

Daniel Wayne Lucas, 50, Jeffersonville, OWI —prior conviction within 7 years, OWI

Thomas Threlkel, 50, Charlestown, driving while suspended — prior conviction

