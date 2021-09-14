CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN (Sept. 9 & 10)

Lincoln Michael Thomas Porter, 26, Charlestown, burglary

Gregory D. Radford, 54, Jeffersonville, battery

Derek Michael Jarboe, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Logan Kyle Rudolph, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jerry Bennett, 37, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended (prior conviction), reckless driving

Tony Seth Fraley, 22, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Gisel Alejandra Guterrez-Martinez, 29, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Evelyn Kay Hunsucker, 51, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), resisting law enforcement

Kevin Gerald Moreland, 54, Lexington, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (felony)

RELEASED (Sept. 9 & 10)

Shelly Renee Goldman, 24, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Jonathan M. Brennan, 43, Fredericksburg, warrant (felony

BOOKED-IN (Sept. 10, 11, 12)

Clayton Ronald Pierce, 23, Jeffersonville, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, strangulation, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery

Todd B. Willenborg Jr., 28, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Jeremiah Brady Robinson, 27, no address listed, domestic battery

Philip Scott Stellwag, 58, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident with injury

Zachary T. Lanham, 37, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

RELEASED (Sept. 10, 11, 12)

Nettina L. Carter, 36, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Richard Lunsford, 46 no address listed, warrant (felony)

Charles Edward Mayfield, 61, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Aaron Lanell Martin, 37, Clarksville, domestic battery, residential entry

Victoria Faith Hardin, 29, Clarksville, public intoxication by alcohol, resisting law enforcement

Marcus Snelling, 28, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

BOOKED-IN (Sept. 13 & 14)

Charles W. Barker, 39, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Christopher Lee Grose, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)

David Edward Barton Jr., 39, Elizabeth, burglary, embezzlement

James W. Rogers, 38, Bloomington, hold for U.S. Marshall

Randall B.Allen, 55, New Smyrna, FL., hold for U.S. Marshall

Devon Marcel Glenn, 28, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Mario Diaz, 21, Madison, driving while intoxicated, trafficking with an inmate

Holly Elizabeth Shanks, 38, Charlestown, carry handgun without license, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or II drug)

Christopher Murray, 31, Louisville, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)

Ernest Needler, 50, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)

RELEASED (Sept. 13 & 14)

Lucas Timothy Funk, 38, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), hold for other agency (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN (Sept. 9 & 10)

Avery A. Blocker, 22, Palmyra, warrant

Zachary R. Sturgeon,30, Milltown, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael O. Proctor, 44, no address listed, possession of a handgun (with felon), possession of a handgun with altered identification

Andrew W. Reid, 33, Clarksville, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of handgun without a license)

Robyn L. Johnson, 31, Pekin, warrant (failure to appear)

Isaac E. Ellis, 19, New Albany, warrant

Christopher M. Roberts, 36, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Jonathon A. Frantz, 29, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Emily J. Adams, 29, Charlestown, warrant

RELEASED (Sept. 9 & 10)

Kristen M. Cozine, 44, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Devin S. Berry, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

BOOKED-IN (Sept. 10, 11, 12)

Ronald Z. Patterson, 32, Radcliff, KY, possession of a handgun without a license, theft of a firearm, hold for Hardin County, KY

Gary L. Jenkins, 52, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher J. Helton, 33, Austin, warrant (violation of parole)

Bailey S. Denton, 23, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Wesley D. Stockton, 36, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Richard H. Ridewig, 39, Palmyra, driving while intoxicated, operating without ever obtaining license

Nettina L. Carter, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant

Janie G. Diaz, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Ryan W. Adam, 30, Sellersburg, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotic drug

Lacey A. Payne, 30, no address listed, public intoxication by drugs

Chivis J. Cook, 32, New Albany, criminal recklessness, aggravated battery

Brent A. Sturgeon, 43, Lanesville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

Nancy C. Wilson, 43, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Dawn L. Richardson, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED (Sept. 10, 11, 12)

Deshayla M. Yewell, 20, New Albany, warrant

Eugena A. Boyd, 40, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Brandy S. Williams, 36, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Matthew T. Ward, 46, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

BOOKED-IN (Sept. 13 & 14)

Samuel D. Hulak, 32, Louisville, auto theft, possession of paraphernalia, criminal mischief, visiting a common nuisance

Joshua S. Adkins, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)

Russell W. Miller, 35, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear), possession of paraphernalia, obstruction of justice

Dakota C. Carroll, 24, New Middletown, warrant (violation of parole)

Corey W. Hoffmeister, 29, Princeton, court order transfer, hold for Gibson County

Destaney M. Taylor, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Clark County

David C. Timberlake, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Lucus T. Funk, 38, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Doloris L. Price, 27, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jenny K. Collins, 27, Floyds Knobs, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

RELEASED (Sept. 13 & 14)

Oreda K. Broadue, 48, Cincinnati, OH, warrant

