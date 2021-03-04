CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Lakenda Deann Pollard, 31, Pekin, warrant (felony)

Sharon G. Allen, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jennifer D. Helson, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Ruby Shanera Bard, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Keioshia L. Carter, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Kenneth William Kern II, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Gary Ivan Sears Jr., 33, Pekin, warrant (felony)

Dustin Lee Hampton, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Brandon M. Larson, 36, Borden, warrant (felony)

Anthony Wayne Love, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Alicia N. Stewart, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jalontey Anthony Davon Webb, 18, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Amanda Renee Utrera, 36, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Windy Lee McGary, 49, New Albany, theft, battery (no injury), public intoxication by alcohol

Stacy L. Lewis, 50, Palmyra, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Melissa G. Watson, 42, Coal City, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Ronald Dean Odle, 58, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Carrie Drake, 25, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Scott Norman Bodenbender Jr., 39, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (accident with injury)

Jacob Morvin Frakes, 42, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Donald M. Brackens, 27, New Albany, warrant

Kenneth S. Mobley, 29, Madison, warrant (failure to appear)

David S. Schmetzer, 47, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (failure to appear)

Frank A. Townsend, 37, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)

Brittany N. Doty, 32, New Albany, warrant

Carrie A. Drake, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Brayden A. Dannenfelser, 29, no address listed, criminal trespass

Brian J. Liter, 38, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine

Ricky L. McCoy, 36, Sellersburg, warrant, resisting law enforcement

Eric R. Riley, 44, Madison, possession of methamphetamine

Carl W. Anderson, 39, Sellersburg, warrant

Jonathan D. Malloy, 43, New Salisbury, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), driving while intoxicated (prior conviction)

RELEASED

Andrew M. Heller, 35, Scottsburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Shontae Bishop, 40, New Albany, public intoxication

Casey K. Taylor, 33, New Albany, warrant

Jason L. Coomer, 34, Borden, warrant (violation of parole)

