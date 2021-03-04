CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Lakenda Deann Pollard, 31, Pekin, warrant (felony)
Sharon G. Allen, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jennifer D. Helson, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Ruby Shanera Bard, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Keioshia L. Carter, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Kenneth William Kern II, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Gary Ivan Sears Jr., 33, Pekin, warrant (felony)
Dustin Lee Hampton, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Brandon M. Larson, 36, Borden, warrant (felony)
Anthony Wayne Love, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Alicia N. Stewart, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jalontey Anthony Davon Webb, 18, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Amanda Renee Utrera, 36, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Windy Lee McGary, 49, New Albany, theft, battery (no injury), public intoxication by alcohol
Stacy L. Lewis, 50, Palmyra, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Melissa G. Watson, 42, Coal City, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Ronald Dean Odle, 58, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Carrie Drake, 25, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Scott Norman Bodenbender Jr., 39, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (accident with injury)
Jacob Morvin Frakes, 42, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Donald M. Brackens, 27, New Albany, warrant
Kenneth S. Mobley, 29, Madison, warrant (failure to appear)
David S. Schmetzer, 47, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Frank A. Townsend, 37, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)
Brittany N. Doty, 32, New Albany, warrant
Carrie A. Drake, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Brayden A. Dannenfelser, 29, no address listed, criminal trespass
Brian J. Liter, 38, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine
Ricky L. McCoy, 36, Sellersburg, warrant, resisting law enforcement
Eric R. Riley, 44, Madison, possession of methamphetamine
Carl W. Anderson, 39, Sellersburg, warrant
Jonathan D. Malloy, 43, New Salisbury, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), driving while intoxicated (prior conviction)
RELEASED
Andrew M. Heller, 35, Scottsburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Shontae Bishop, 40, New Albany, public intoxication
Casey K. Taylor, 33, New Albany, warrant
Jason L. Coomer, 34, Borden, warrant (violation of parole)
