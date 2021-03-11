CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Ryan Clapp, 36, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Chelsea Elizabeth Alexander, 33, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Shane Loren Guthrie, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Frank Broy, 63, Jeffersonville, child molesting, vicarious sexual gratification, sexual battery, possession of methamphetamine
Kenneth Martin Sieg, 66, Otisco, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (conviction within seven years)
Lee Dominick Gore, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Ronnie Lee Gilliam, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
Carrie Wisman, 43, New Middletown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (packed to appear to be THC hemp extract), possession of paraphernalia, theft (shoplifting)
Nicole A. Schuur, 49, Memphis, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Malvin Lee Murphy, 25, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish
Joe Nathan Ferrell, 27, Louisville, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l), carry handgun without license, dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish
Carlos Lopez-Gines, 41, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Perdo Figueroa, 62, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended (prior conviction)
Christopher Allen Molina, 28, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Tyler K. Terry, 30, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, synthetic ID deception, fraudulent sales documents, theft (shoplifting), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), hold for other agency (felony)
Rachel Elaine Jerrell, 35, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, obstruction of justice, carry handgun without license, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Charles Arnold Abell, 56, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Amber Nicole Davis, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Salina K. Garrard, 23, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shelby Elyse Fields, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lanetta Marie Hunter, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Katina Lynn Morgan, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Kristina Lynn Ober, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Kayla Ann Thompson, 22, Clarksville, residential entry (burglary, breaking and entering)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Sarah K. Jennings, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County
Jared L. Ringkor, 30, Floyds Knobs, needs to sign waiver for Ohio County, KY
Hobert W. Love, 51, New Albany, domestic battery, strangulation, interfering with reporting a crime
Paul J. Nielsen, 55, North Ogden, UT, possession of methamphetamine
Justin R. Boyd, 28, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal), possession of paraphernalia with prior, possession of marijuana with prior
RELEASED
Christopher E. Lampkins, 31, New Albany, warrant
