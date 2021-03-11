CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Ryan Clapp, 36, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Chelsea Elizabeth Alexander, 33, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Shane Loren Guthrie, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Frank Broy, 63, Jeffersonville, child molesting, vicarious sexual gratification, sexual battery, possession of methamphetamine

Kenneth Martin Sieg, 66, Otisco, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (conviction within seven years)

Lee Dominick Gore, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Ronnie Lee Gilliam, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

Carrie Wisman, 43, New Middletown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (packed to appear to be THC hemp extract), possession of paraphernalia, theft (shoplifting)

Nicole A. Schuur, 49, Memphis, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Malvin Lee Murphy, 25, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish

Joe Nathan Ferrell, 27, Louisville, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l), carry handgun without license, dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish

Carlos Lopez-Gines, 41, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Perdo Figueroa, 62, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended (prior conviction)

Christopher Allen Molina, 28, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Tyler K. Terry, 30, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, synthetic ID deception, fraudulent sales documents, theft (shoplifting), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), hold for other agency (felony)

Rachel Elaine Jerrell, 35, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, obstruction of justice, carry handgun without license, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

Charles Arnold Abell, 56, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Amber Nicole Davis, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Salina K. Garrard, 23, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shelby Elyse Fields, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lanetta Marie Hunter, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Katina Lynn Morgan, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Kristina Lynn Ober, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Kayla Ann Thompson, 22, Clarksville, residential entry (burglary, breaking and entering)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Sarah K. Jennings, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County

Jared L. Ringkor, 30, Floyds Knobs, needs to sign waiver for Ohio County, KY

Hobert W. Love, 51, New Albany, domestic battery, strangulation, interfering with reporting a crime

Paul J. Nielsen, 55, North Ogden, UT, possession of methamphetamine

Justin R. Boyd, 28, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal), possession of paraphernalia with prior, possession of marijuana with prior

RELEASED

Christopher E. Lampkins, 31, New Albany, warrant

