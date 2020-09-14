CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Gregory Eugene Cottrell, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Jordan Bradford-Ditchard, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Brandon Swafford, 36, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Jordan Lee Feliciano, 30, Pensacola, FL, domestic battery, intimidation

Bradley Scott Bright, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Veronica Murphy, 31, Clarksville, disorderly conduct, domestic battery

James Richard Kennedy, 50, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Shane Garrett Clark, 30, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, synthetic ID deception, false informing

John Joe Allen, 63, Albany, KY, driving while intoxicated

Jennifer Foster, 37, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kimberly Dawn Cochran, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Stephen Ray Enlow, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brian Douglas Day, 48, Otisco, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Augusta Sylvester Colvin, 57, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, driving while intoxicated, criminal trespass dwelling, intimidation

Rene Cobarrubia-Costa, 34, Louisville, theft

Joseph P. Hackney, 62, New Albany, intimidation

Robert Basham, 47, Louisville, robbery

Madison Brooke Gowen, 34, no address listed, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, intimidation to police officer, resisting law enforcement

John Bradley Ellis, 51, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Kyle James Stricker, 30, Corydon, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, (refusal)

Shane R. Talbert, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James Acra, 37, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Justin Martin Knight, 37, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Jake Ryan Allgood, 29, New Albany, criminal recklessness, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

John Robert Brown Jr., 52, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Tommy Flynn Cole, 66, Charlestown, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

Christy Renee Elder, 42, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Courtney M. Barr, 29, New Salisbury, warrant (violation of parole)

Patrick R. Scott, 39, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher S. Ferguson, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael L. Aydlett, 19, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Whitney E. Smith, 31, New Albany, possession of syringe

Randy L. Wigginton, 32, no address listed, possession of syringe

Robin M. Denny, 48, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Shantiona Spence, 19, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Bryan K. Alford, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Summer R. Fleck, 22, Goshen, driving while intoxicated

Steven B. Lush, 32, Floyds Knobs, operating motor vehicle while suspended with prior, leaving the scene of an accident

