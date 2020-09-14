CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Gregory Eugene Cottrell, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Jordan Bradford-Ditchard, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Brandon Swafford, 36, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Jordan Lee Feliciano, 30, Pensacola, FL, domestic battery, intimidation
Bradley Scott Bright, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Veronica Murphy, 31, Clarksville, disorderly conduct, domestic battery
James Richard Kennedy, 50, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Shane Garrett Clark, 30, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, synthetic ID deception, false informing
John Joe Allen, 63, Albany, KY, driving while intoxicated
Jennifer Foster, 37, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kimberly Dawn Cochran, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Stephen Ray Enlow, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brian Douglas Day, 48, Otisco, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Augusta Sylvester Colvin, 57, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, driving while intoxicated, criminal trespass dwelling, intimidation
Rene Cobarrubia-Costa, 34, Louisville, theft
Joseph P. Hackney, 62, New Albany, intimidation
Robert Basham, 47, Louisville, robbery
Madison Brooke Gowen, 34, no address listed, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, intimidation to police officer, resisting law enforcement
John Bradley Ellis, 51, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Kyle James Stricker, 30, Corydon, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, (refusal)
Shane R. Talbert, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James Acra, 37, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Justin Martin Knight, 37, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Jake Ryan Allgood, 29, New Albany, criminal recklessness, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
John Robert Brown Jr., 52, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Tommy Flynn Cole, 66, Charlestown, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Christy Renee Elder, 42, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Courtney M. Barr, 29, New Salisbury, warrant (violation of parole)
Patrick R. Scott, 39, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher S. Ferguson, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael L. Aydlett, 19, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Whitney E. Smith, 31, New Albany, possession of syringe
Randy L. Wigginton, 32, no address listed, possession of syringe
Robin M. Denny, 48, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Shantiona Spence, 19, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Bryan K. Alford, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Summer R. Fleck, 22, Goshen, driving while intoxicated
Steven B. Lush, 32, Floyds Knobs, operating motor vehicle while suspended with prior, leaving the scene of an accident
