BOOKED-IN
Jason R. O’Connor, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Christina S. Davis, 50, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Jason S. Vaught, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Catherine Wise, 37, no address listed, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Shawn Gallman, 57, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Joseph Patrick Labazzo Jr., 62, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Diego Zacarias-Castro, 19, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed, illegal consumption of alcohol by minor
Mason J. Mettling, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, theft (motor vehicle), fraud (credit card)
RELEASED
Dustin Allen Warford, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Atalya S. Lawler, 20, Louisville, battery (public safety official engaged in official duties), resisting law enforcement, possession of alcohol by minor, disorderly conduct
Rodney Allen Cherry, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
John M. Craft, 60, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement
Kenneth Porter, 44, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Trehvon P. Junior, 22, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Wesley Derrick Robertson, 43, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Courtney D. Davis, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Trenton Lee Patterson, 20, Clarksville, criminal trespass
BOOKED-IN
Richard E. Hanger, 42, no address listed, disorderly conduct
Matthew A. Marshall, 50, New Albany, criminal trespass
Ethan W. Summers, 30, Corydon, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)
Lara K. Daniel, 31, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Theoron A. Smith, 40, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
None
