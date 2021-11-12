BOOKED-IN

Jason R. O’Connor, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Christina S. Davis, 50, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Jason S. Vaught, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Catherine Wise, 37, no address listed, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Shawn Gallman, 57, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Joseph Patrick Labazzo Jr., 62, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Diego Zacarias-Castro, 19, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed, illegal consumption of alcohol by minor

Mason J. Mettling, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, theft (motor vehicle), fraud (credit card)

RELEASED

Dustin Allen Warford, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Atalya S. Lawler, 20, Louisville, battery (public safety official engaged in official duties), resisting law enforcement, possession of alcohol by minor, disorderly conduct

Rodney Allen Cherry, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

John M. Craft, 60, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement

Kenneth Porter, 44, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Trehvon P. Junior, 22, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Wesley Derrick Robertson, 43, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Courtney D. Davis, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Trenton Lee Patterson, 20, Clarksville, criminal trespass

BOOKED-IN

Richard E. Hanger, 42, no address listed, disorderly conduct

Matthew A. Marshall, 50, New Albany, criminal trespass

Ethan W. Summers, 30, Corydon, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)

Lara K. Daniel, 31, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Theoron A. Smith, 40, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

None

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you