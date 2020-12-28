CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Glenn Arthur Henderhan, 63, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Dorothy Jacqueline Boner, 55, Clarksville, burglary

Stephon Vongrover Bright, 32, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jason Brian Goble, 37, Jeffersonville, domestic battery-child younger than 16 present, strangulation-applying pressure to the throat or neck of another person, interference with reporting of crime, possession of paraphernalia-prior conviction

Ricky Lynn Pratt, 35, Louisville, carry handgun without license, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Michael Anthony Pollard, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (felony), invasion of privacy, false informing/reporting-all other

Christine L. Cherry, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Federico Sanchez, 30, Roselle, IL, kidnapping, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), interference with custody removing child younger than 18 out of state

Holly Adcox, 27, Barrington, IL, interference with custody removing child younger than 18 out of state, kidnapping

Shane William Kern, 24, Jeffersonville, possession of meth at least 5 but less than 10 grams, possession of paraphernalia, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Charles E. Oldson, 37, Charlestown, domestic battery-family/household member

David Wayne Proctor, 58, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)

Jacob Hunter James, 23, Jeffersonville, LSOA-failure to stop at/near accident, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug Sched I or II less than 5 g

Tanya Caudill, 27, Clarksville, embezzlement-misappropriation of money, property/other entrusted in suspect’s care, hold for other agency (felony)

Michael Adrian Myers, 40, Jeffersonville, domestic battery-moderate bodily injury-family/household member

Lauren Jacobs, 35, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs or flees)

Arthur Ancell, 41, city unknown, resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs, flees), hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

Christopher Irvin Gibson, 35, Jeffersonville, OWI: prior conviction within 7 years, carry handgun without license, OWI, OWI

Derek Trey Ross, 29, Sellersburg, theft-shoplifing (under $750)

Tracy Jo Wells, 47, Clarksville, theft-shoplifting (under $750)

David Kyle Wiseman, 26, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Justin Louis Avis, 34, Clarksville, synthetic ID deception, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug Sched I or II drug (less that 5 g), false informing/reporting-all other, possession of syringe, warrant (felony)

Derrick Shenk, 41, Chicago, carry handgun with license

Robert Charles Knerr, 44, Clarksville, theft-shoplifting (under $750)

Janeka Nieves-Ortiz, 25, Shelvyville, KY, LSOA-failure to stop at/near accident

Kenneth James Barry, 71, Jeffersonville, OWI refusal

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Anthony L. Caldwell, 55, Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, warrant

Kayla L. Clifford, 30, New Albany, theft

Gazerrya C. Martin, 30, Louisville, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement, theft

Robert C. Pullen, 50, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

Brian K. Shaughnessy, 49, New Albany, possession of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

William F. Ward, 48, New Albany, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Cody S. Judd, 25, New Albany, domestic battery

Sabrina R. Elkin, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant

Dawn A. Weigleb, 47, New Albany, OWI, OWI endangers

Natalie J. Schoen, 37, Elizabeth, OWI over .15% or more

Michael T. Miller, 32, Louisville, warrant

RELEASED

Dennis T. Childs, 35, New Albany, warrant

Justin D. Vaughn 41, Jeffersonville, warrant

