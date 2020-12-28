CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Glenn Arthur Henderhan, 63, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Dorothy Jacqueline Boner, 55, Clarksville, burglary
Stephon Vongrover Bright, 32, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jason Brian Goble, 37, Jeffersonville, domestic battery-child younger than 16 present, strangulation-applying pressure to the throat or neck of another person, interference with reporting of crime, possession of paraphernalia-prior conviction
Ricky Lynn Pratt, 35, Louisville, carry handgun without license, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Michael Anthony Pollard, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (felony), invasion of privacy, false informing/reporting-all other
Christine L. Cherry, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Federico Sanchez, 30, Roselle, IL, kidnapping, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), interference with custody removing child younger than 18 out of state
Holly Adcox, 27, Barrington, IL, interference with custody removing child younger than 18 out of state, kidnapping
Shane William Kern, 24, Jeffersonville, possession of meth at least 5 but less than 10 grams, possession of paraphernalia, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Charles E. Oldson, 37, Charlestown, domestic battery-family/household member
David Wayne Proctor, 58, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)
Jacob Hunter James, 23, Jeffersonville, LSOA-failure to stop at/near accident, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug Sched I or II less than 5 g
Tanya Caudill, 27, Clarksville, embezzlement-misappropriation of money, property/other entrusted in suspect’s care, hold for other agency (felony)
Michael Adrian Myers, 40, Jeffersonville, domestic battery-moderate bodily injury-family/household member
Lauren Jacobs, 35, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs or flees)
Arthur Ancell, 41, city unknown, resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs, flees), hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Christopher Irvin Gibson, 35, Jeffersonville, OWI: prior conviction within 7 years, carry handgun without license, OWI, OWI
Derek Trey Ross, 29, Sellersburg, theft-shoplifing (under $750)
Tracy Jo Wells, 47, Clarksville, theft-shoplifting (under $750)
David Kyle Wiseman, 26, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Justin Louis Avis, 34, Clarksville, synthetic ID deception, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug Sched I or II drug (less that 5 g), false informing/reporting-all other, possession of syringe, warrant (felony)
Derrick Shenk, 41, Chicago, carry handgun with license
Robert Charles Knerr, 44, Clarksville, theft-shoplifting (under $750)
Janeka Nieves-Ortiz, 25, Shelvyville, KY, LSOA-failure to stop at/near accident
Kenneth James Barry, 71, Jeffersonville, OWI refusal
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Anthony L. Caldwell, 55, Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, warrant
Kayla L. Clifford, 30, New Albany, theft
Gazerrya C. Martin, 30, Louisville, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement, theft
Robert C. Pullen, 50, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
Brian K. Shaughnessy, 49, New Albany, possession of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
William F. Ward, 48, New Albany, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Cody S. Judd, 25, New Albany, domestic battery
Sabrina R. Elkin, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant
Dawn A. Weigleb, 47, New Albany, OWI, OWI endangers
Natalie J. Schoen, 37, Elizabeth, OWI over .15% or more
Michael T. Miller, 32, Louisville, warrant
RELEASED
Dennis T. Childs, 35, New Albany, warrant
Justin D. Vaughn 41, Jeffersonville, warrant
