BOOKED-IN
Brandon William Dean, 31, Marysville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Stephaun Elijah Bailey, 25, New Albany, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, unlawful possession of firearm by domestic battery
Gar Wayne English, 36, Nicholasville, KY, warrant (felony)
Jordan Michael Brown, 33, Fisher, hold for U.S. Marshall
Taylor Nicole Massey, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Damen Lashaun Moss, 27, Jeffersonville, deal schedule l, ll, lll (controlled substance), dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish, neglect of dependent (bodily injury, drug involvement), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), deal schedule I, ll, or lll (controlled substance), dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish, neglect of dependent (bodily injury), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN
Jordan T. Amos, 30, no address listed, invasion of privacy
Carrie A. Drake, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Troy D. Hack, 21, Floyds Knobs, warrant (court order transfer)
Ashley N. Dunn, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (court order transfer)
Jesse R. Albertson, 38, Sellersburg, driving while suspended (prior), possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance
RELEASED
None
