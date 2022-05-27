CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Nathan Dean Privett, 46, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Steven Kelley Miller, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Steven Miller, 38, no address listed, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Allen Love Jr, 37, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Ricky W. Borden, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Michelle N. Harris, 36, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christopher L. Henderson, 42, no address listed, warrant

Kourtnei D. Pryor, 31, Louisville, theft

Matthew L. Krauss, 47, no address listed, warrant

Brandon J. McConnel, 33, New Albany, resisting law enforcement

Shenae L. Terry, 40, no address listed, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

Jaret M. West, 32, Georgetown, warrant

Jereme K. Koch, 37, Scottsburg, warrant (violation of parole)

Travis A. Hall, 33, no address listed, criminal trespass

Henry C. Dion, 31, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Hardin County, KY

Joseph J. McDonald, 23, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY

RELEASED

None

