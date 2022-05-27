CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Nathan Dean Privett, 46, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Steven Kelley Miller, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Steven Miller, 38, no address listed, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Allen Love Jr, 37, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Ricky W. Borden, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michelle N. Harris, 36, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christopher L. Henderson, 42, no address listed, warrant
Kourtnei D. Pryor, 31, Louisville, theft
Matthew L. Krauss, 47, no address listed, warrant
Brandon J. McConnel, 33, New Albany, resisting law enforcement
Shenae L. Terry, 40, no address listed, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Jaret M. West, 32, Georgetown, warrant
Jereme K. Koch, 37, Scottsburg, warrant (violation of parole)
Travis A. Hall, 33, no address listed, criminal trespass
Henry C. Dion, 31, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Hardin County, KY
Joseph J. McDonald, 23, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY
RELEASED
None
