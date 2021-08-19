BOOKED-IN
Nicholas J. Hockman, 31, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance
Jeffery l. Fleenor, 37, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia
Joshua S. Goff, 33, New Albany, warrant
Aaron T. Weddle, 30, Georgetown, warrant
Brittney M. Skaggs, 35, New Albany, warrant
Emmet D. Morris, 25, Louisville, warrant
Theodore R. Lee, 56, Jeffersonville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro Corrections
Christopher R. Clark, 33, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Oldham County, KY
Troy Sexton, 48, Hurricane, WV, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated
Leslie P. Thompson, 32, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled substance
RELEASED
Dakota J. Roberts, 25, Clarksville, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement
BOOKED-IN
Courtney Danielle Huff, 34, New Albany, parole violation
Damon Shanks, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Matt Taylor, 31, Charlestown, invasion of privacy
Eric Robert Krause, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michael D. Esarey, 50, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), intimidation with a weapon, resisting law enforcement (suspect draws a weapon), theft from building, criminal mischief, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Teria Anderson, 36, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
John Lamond, 38, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Troy Edward Bruce, 54, Pekin, warrant (misdemeanor)
Zachary Day, 35, no address listed, carry handgun without license
RELEASED
Eber O. Rodriguez, 31, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Andrew Boyd Mosier, 35, Indianapolis, hold for other agency
Mary Bye, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
