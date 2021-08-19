BOOKED-IN

Nicholas J. Hockman, 31, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance

Jeffery l. Fleenor, 37, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia

Joshua S. Goff, 33, New Albany, warrant

Aaron T. Weddle, 30, Georgetown, warrant

Brittney M. Skaggs, 35, New Albany, warrant

Emmet D. Morris, 25, Louisville, warrant

Theodore R. Lee, 56, Jeffersonville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro Corrections

Christopher R. Clark, 33, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Oldham County, KY

Troy Sexton, 48, Hurricane, WV, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated

Leslie P. Thompson, 32, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled substance

RELEASED

Dakota J. Roberts, 25, Clarksville, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement

BOOKED-IN

Courtney Danielle Huff, 34, New Albany, parole violation

Damon Shanks, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Matt Taylor, 31, Charlestown, invasion of privacy

Eric Robert Krause, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Michael D. Esarey, 50, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), intimidation with a weapon, resisting law enforcement (suspect draws a weapon), theft from building, criminal mischief, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Teria Anderson, 36, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

John Lamond, 38, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Troy Edward Bruce, 54, Pekin, warrant (misdemeanor)

Zachary Day, 35, no address listed, carry handgun without license

RELEASED

Eber O. Rodriguez, 31, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Andrew Boyd Mosier, 35, Indianapolis, hold for other agency

Mary Bye, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

