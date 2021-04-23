CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Robby J. Griffin, 55, Memphis, parole violation, sex offender (registration violations)
Allison Tiara Napier, 27, Elsmere, KY, hold for other agency (felony)
James Adrin Kennedy, 36, Austin, warrant (felony)
Jessica L. Henson, 40, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lucy R. Hein, 58, New Washington, warrant (felony)
Jason S. Thomas, 43, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Denton S. Bailey, 23, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dakota Ryan Barnes, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
William Ray Clark III, 41, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (prior conviction)
George Leon Denning, 32, Jeffersonville, domestic battery (moderate bodily injury)
Brooke N. Asher, 31, Henryville, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Brittney N. Denning, 34, Jeffersonville, domestic battery (moderate injury)
RELEASED
Christopher Allen Molina, 28, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Dominic D. McCray, 25, Jeffersonville, theft (firearm)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jason A. Proctor, 36, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Anthony R. Gresham, 31, Lanesville, warrant (violation of parole)
Matthew W. Ferguson, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Ryan W. Adams, 30, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe
Candace L. Boyle, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
James R. Hack Jr., 42, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
Sherry L. Crawford, 55, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Sherrie R. Bell, 51, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (body attachment)
