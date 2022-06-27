BOOKED-IN
Shawndrae Monte Raymond Pratt, 33, Jeffersonville, hold for U. S. Marshall
Alla Nicole Scales, 37, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
John Dawson Roberts, 50, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)
Christopher Robin Clark, 34, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), theft (pocket picking)
Jose Franco Velasco, 54, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed
Douglas Gray, 41, no address listed, domestic battery
Sabrina Love Williams, 21, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jerry T. Templeton, 46, New Albany, voyeurism (using camera, makes image available on internet)
Keith Andrew Kenney, 53, Jeffersonville, public nudity (intent to be seen), public intoxication by alcohol
Arian Leyvacano, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Theodore Carter, 62, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joshua Caleb Boone, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)
William Ray Robertson, 50, Georgetown, warrant (felony)
Aaron W. Coffman, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Theodore Anani, 21, no address listed, interfering with law enforcement, theft of motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Lewis Demichael Harrison, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Douglas Eugene Brewer, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Eric J. Smith, 39, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kishoanda Renee Johnson, 25, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sherjuana Watkins, 50, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ashley Lames, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)
James Brandon Baker, 36, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jose H. Aguilar, 46, Charlestown, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Marty Simpson Thompson, 41, English, warrant (felony)
Harry Fancher, 66, no address listed, domestic battery
Hunter David Huddleston, 25, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
David William Curtis, 38, Henryville, battery (serious injury, endangered adult), warrant (felony)
Cyris Lee Santoro 24, Rochelle, IL, warrant (felony)
Donald Howard, 28, no address, hold for other agency (felony)
Rebecca Ann Smith, 45, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Terri N. Payton, 37, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kyla Ison, 31, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony), driving while suspended (prior conviction)
Douglas Allen Fountain, 39, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of syringe, public intoxication by drugs
Dana E. Martin, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Earl K. Mann, 38, Sellersburg, invasion of privacy)
RELEASED
Shanlya M. Hatcher, 22, Jeffersonville, contempt (disobedience of process)
Dmitri Crumes, 19, Louisville, false identity statement, false informing
Joshua Dewayne Brewer, 32, Charlestown, invasion of privacy
Giselle Pellot, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michael Riley, 39, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Andres Correa Buenrostro, 50, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while intoxicated (refusal duties or arresting officer), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Christian Hermida Perez, 22, Jeffersontown, KY, driving while intoxicated
Theodore Carter, 62, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ubaldo Reyes Velasco, 34, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), operator never licensed
BOOKED-IN
Demetrus L. Forrest, 21, New Albany, possession of narcotic drug
Matthew P. Morton, 42, Georgetown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Danielle M. Hoffmeister, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), unlawful possession of syringe
Roneisha L. Reed, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Kyle J. Leverett, 40, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Travis M. Waterbury, 27, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Kathy L. Hertzch, 43, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael A. Cozart, 42, Lake Station, warrant (body attachment)
Briana L. Sharpe, 25, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Rachael L. Barger, 43, Scottsburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Willetta A. Lewis, 28, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
James G. Owens, 56, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Amanda K. Waters, 39, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Brandon D. Taylor, 47, Floyds Knobs, warrant
RELEASED
Charles M. Adams, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant
Harold P. Vazquez, 24, Louisville, operating without ever receiving a license
Charles R. Fulton, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
