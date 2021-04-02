CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Eric Dewayne Green, 46, Charlestown, unlawful possession of firearm by felon
Gregory Maurice Wright, 39, Louisville, theft (motor vehicle)
Timothy Heil, 60, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Robert Larry Cochran Jr., 36, Clarksville, driving while suspended (prior conviction), possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (packed to appear to be THC hemp extract, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Darron Allen Storie, 30, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Eric Gore, 53, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Robert K. Bagshaw, 50, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine
Timothy Grubbs, 46, Jeffersonville, strangulation, battery, resisting law enforcement
Laron T. Henderson, 20, Louisville, intimidation with a weapon, pointing a firearm (unloaded), carry handgun without license
RELEASED
Ernest Rakim Jones, 32, Carol Stream, IL, dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance/drug paraphernalia
John D. Deboer II, 41, Henryville, court order return
Nathan Patrick Wells, 20, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Ryan Compton, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
George L. Ison, 51, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Joseph C. Aispuro, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Anthony B. Morgan, 29, Louisville, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle
Rachel L. Thomas, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Daniel B. Beckett, 30, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)
Granville C. Myers, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jeremy C. Summers, 38, New Albany, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana
RELEASED
Elliot L. Brooks, 36, Madison, possession of paraphernalia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.