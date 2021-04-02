CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Eric Dewayne Green, 46, Charlestown, unlawful possession of firearm by felon

Gregory Maurice Wright, 39, Louisville, theft (motor vehicle)

Timothy Heil, 60, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Robert Larry Cochran Jr., 36, Clarksville, driving while suspended (prior conviction), possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (packed to appear to be THC hemp extract, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Darron Allen Storie, 30, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Eric Gore, 53, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Robert K. Bagshaw, 50, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine

Timothy Grubbs, 46, Jeffersonville, strangulation, battery, resisting law enforcement

Laron T. Henderson, 20, Louisville, intimidation with a weapon, pointing a firearm (unloaded), carry handgun without license

RELEASED

Ernest Rakim Jones, 32, Carol Stream, IL, dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance/drug paraphernalia

John D. Deboer II, 41, Henryville, court order return

Nathan Patrick Wells, 20, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Ryan Compton, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

George L. Ison, 51, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Joseph C. Aispuro, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Anthony B. Morgan, 29, Louisville, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle

Rachel L. Thomas, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Daniel B. Beckett, 30, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)

Granville C. Myers, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jeremy C. Summers, 38, New Albany, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana

RELEASED

Elliot L. Brooks, 36, Madison, possession of paraphernalia

