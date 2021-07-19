BOOKED-IN
Marissa Paige Belviy, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony)
David Eugene Fulcher Maxwell, 33, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)
Rockey James Newton, 38, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Shelly Delynn Commer, 38, Austin, warrant (felony)
Shelby Rae Allen, 29, Paoli, hold for other agency (felony)
Nora Leigh Cordova, 63, Louisville, battery, refusal to identify
Bonnie Marie Calloway, 55, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, dealing in smokable hemp exception for transit through state
Kayla Renee Kelly, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Maggie Lee Gronotte, 36, Clarksville, battery (no injury)
Michael Ray Jenkins, 49, Clarksville, criminal confinement, residential entry (burglary, breaking and entry), warrant (felony)
Dawn Lynn Wright, 38, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Jason Touson Thompson, 32, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), attempted murder, battery (committed with deadly weapon), aggravated battery (serious permanent disfigurement)
Destiny Hill, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Carrie Wisman, 43, New Middletown, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance (schedule II-IV), possession of syringe
Matthew Taylor, 31, Charlestown, domestic battery
Evan Christopher Erickson, 20, Louisville, theft (shoplifting), resisting law enforcement, contributing to the delinquency of minor
Misty Renea Kerby, 44, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), disorderly conduct
Chloe Ann Lucille Wiseman, 20, New Middletown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brittany Michelle Ritchey, 26, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Ashley Kennedy Robinson, 32, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)
Adam Schneider, 40, Henryville, voyeurism
Steve Nicole Hammond-Badger, 35, Columbus, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Heaven Leigh Griggs, 29, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Celia J. Hernandez, 61, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)
Eric James Russell Sr., 41, Louisville, invasion of privacy (prior conviction), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
James R. Pearson, 35, Sellersburg, warrant
Tyrise Lamont Primm, 41, Indianapolis, driving while intoxicated (conviction within seven years)
BOOKED-IN
Rodney W. Carroll, 46, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY
Alisha B. Booker, 38, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Candice M. Humphrey, 30, New Albany, warrant
Mychal P. Hines, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant
Seth N. Olson, 29, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior)
James J. Harris, 48, New Albany, theft of a firearm, possession of a handgun without a license
Gary I. Sears, 34, Greenville, warrant
RELEASED
John Churchman Jr., 28, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Mary A. Broderick, 64, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Charles A. Potter, 32, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
William A. Faith, 48, Underwood, warrant
