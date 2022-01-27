BOOKED-IN

Richard Joseph Bramer, 56, Underwood, warrant (felony)

Travis B. Rice, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Kenneth Burgess, 58, no address listed, forgery, fraud, identity deception

Dalton Peacock, 25, Salem, warrant (felony)

Kevin J. Wade, 33, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Charles Anthony Linton Jr., 41 Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Phillip Brightman, 61, Plainfield, warrant (felony)

James Coleman Tutt Jr., 58, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Elijah Malik Gatton, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

John G. Met, 40, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (conviction within seven years), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Jerry Jay Daffron Jr., 34, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Carrie Ann Helton, 39, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Devan A. Travis, 35, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Edwin Sims, 29, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Rexanne Robertson Edmonds, 45, New Albany, court order return

Robert Merle Mau, 39, Montgomery, AL, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), obstruction of justice

Krystal Michelle Dawes, 36, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Dwayne Thomas Smith II, 33, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Wyatt E. Temples, 25, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person, released on his own recognizance)

Jerry Jay Daffron Jr., 34, New Albany, warrant (felony, released on his own recognizance)

Whitney Richelle Kellams, 28, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

Gerjuan T. Bass, 32, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Zachary J. Karlin, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Joshua K. Southern, 21, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated

James E. McCoy, 45, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (failure to appear)

John D. Brunhammer, 29, Bardstown, KY, driving while intoxicated

Joshua R. Smith, 35, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance

Rodney L. Duff, 54, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro

Branden L. Martin, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Jonathan M. Wolfe, 43, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Shaun P. Jackson, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael R. Ruby, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Gavin D. Poff, 30, Georgetown, warrant

Scottie C. Marlow, 30, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe

Erica J. Probst, 31, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe, possession of controlled substance

Timothy A. Corum, 34, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe

Jonathan G. Rodgers, 35, Georgetown, warrant

RELEASED

Michael D. Cook, 38, New Albany, resisting law enforcement

