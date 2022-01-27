BOOKED-IN
Richard Joseph Bramer, 56, Underwood, warrant (felony)
Travis B. Rice, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Kenneth Burgess, 58, no address listed, forgery, fraud, identity deception
Dalton Peacock, 25, Salem, warrant (felony)
Kevin J. Wade, 33, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Charles Anthony Linton Jr., 41 Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Phillip Brightman, 61, Plainfield, warrant (felony)
James Coleman Tutt Jr., 58, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Elijah Malik Gatton, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
John G. Met, 40, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (conviction within seven years), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Jerry Jay Daffron Jr., 34, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Carrie Ann Helton, 39, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Devan A. Travis, 35, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Edwin Sims, 29, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Rexanne Robertson Edmonds, 45, New Albany, court order return
Robert Merle Mau, 39, Montgomery, AL, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), obstruction of justice
Krystal Michelle Dawes, 36, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Dwayne Thomas Smith II, 33, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Wyatt E. Temples, 25, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person, released on his own recognizance)
Jerry Jay Daffron Jr., 34, New Albany, warrant (felony, released on his own recognizance)
Whitney Richelle Kellams, 28, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Gerjuan T. Bass, 32, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Zachary J. Karlin, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Joshua K. Southern, 21, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated
James E. McCoy, 45, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
John D. Brunhammer, 29, Bardstown, KY, driving while intoxicated
Joshua R. Smith, 35, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance
Rodney L. Duff, 54, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro
Branden L. Martin, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Jonathan M. Wolfe, 43, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Shaun P. Jackson, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael R. Ruby, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Gavin D. Poff, 30, Georgetown, warrant
Scottie C. Marlow, 30, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe
Erica J. Probst, 31, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe, possession of controlled substance
Timothy A. Corum, 34, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe
Jonathan G. Rodgers, 35, Georgetown, warrant
RELEASED
Michael D. Cook, 38, New Albany, resisting law enforcement
