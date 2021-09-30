CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kevin W. Proctor, 32, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, battery with injury
Jerry W. Littrell, 65, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Robert R. Taylor, 44, Madison, warrant (felony)
Curtis Lee Kitchens, 36, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Brandon Lee Masters, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), residential entry
Jeanne Chappelle, 32, Salem, warrant (felony), residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering)
Ashley Sheyenne Leezer, 24, no address listed, carry handgun without license
Steven Craig Williams, 29, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Gordon Pereau, 32, Casselberry, FL, warrant (misdemeanor)
Zachery Hauner, 22, Borden, driving while intoxicated
Christopher Jonathan Clair, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jeremy Evans, 37, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Joshua Adam Tinius, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Christopher Smiley, 27, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Melissa Traver, 32, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
John Martin Barrientes, 56, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Zachery Hauner, 22, Borden, driving while intoxicated
Herbert L. Edmonds III, 39, Salem, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Zachary K. Coleman, 34, Louisville, theft of a firearm
Elizabeth A. McKim, 35, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Brandy M. Schafer, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant
Hobert W. Love, 51, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Travis A. Hall, 32, no address listed, theft
Megan S. Doty, 32, Memphis, warrant (violation of parole)
Candice M. Humphrey, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Alexis N. Messer, 39, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Angela R. Rockey, 34, Clarksville, warrant
Rebecca S. King Lynch, 49, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Kelsey R. Brown, 24, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Terry S. Cox, 45, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Francis M. Swinyer, 66, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Billy J. Wilson, 30, New Albany, operating while intoxicated
Alisha A. Jennings, 24, no address listed, criminal trespass
Michael W. Meyer, 35, Louisville, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle
Rachael R. Black, 38, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Edward A. Schuley, 33, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior
Michael W. Hunt, 51, Pekin, habitual traffic violator
