CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kevin W. Proctor, 32, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, battery with injury

Jerry W. Littrell, 65, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Robert R. Taylor, 44, Madison, warrant (felony)

Curtis Lee Kitchens, 36, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Brandon Lee Masters, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), residential entry

Jeanne Chappelle, 32, Salem, warrant (felony), residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering)

Ashley Sheyenne Leezer, 24, no address listed, carry handgun without license

Steven Craig Williams, 29, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Gordon Pereau, 32, Casselberry, FL, warrant (misdemeanor)

Zachery Hauner, 22, Borden, driving while intoxicated

Christopher Jonathan Clair, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jeremy Evans, 37, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Joshua Adam Tinius, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Christopher Smiley, 27, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Melissa Traver, 32, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

John Martin Barrientes, 56, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Zachery Hauner, 22, Borden, driving while intoxicated

Herbert L. Edmonds III, 39, Salem, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Zachary K. Coleman, 34, Louisville, theft of a firearm

Elizabeth A. McKim, 35, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Brandy M. Schafer, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant

Hobert W. Love, 51, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Travis A. Hall, 32, no address listed, theft

Megan S. Doty, 32, Memphis, warrant (violation of parole)

Candice M. Humphrey, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Alexis N. Messer, 39, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Angela R. Rockey, 34, Clarksville, warrant

Rebecca S. King Lynch, 49, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Kelsey R. Brown, 24, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Terry S. Cox, 45, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Francis M. Swinyer, 66, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Billy J. Wilson, 30, New Albany, operating while intoxicated

Alisha A. Jennings, 24, no address listed, criminal trespass

Michael W. Meyer, 35, Louisville, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle

Rachael R. Black, 38, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Edward A. Schuley, 33, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior

Michael W. Hunt, 51, Pekin, habitual traffic violator

