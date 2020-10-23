BOOKED-IN

Laquantae Benjamin Jenkins-Harris, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Dylin Lee Taylor, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Stacy Diane Edds, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Rocky Lee King, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony), warrant (felony)

Rebecca Sue King Lynch, 48, Jeffersonville, OWI refusal – prior conviction, OWI, failure to stop at/near accident

RELEASED

Christopher Lee Payne, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

BOOKED-IN

Joshua David Alexander, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Susan Collman Mangrum, 58, Seymour, theft-shoplifting-prior

Kevin Anthony Rowley, 30, New Albany, resisting law enforcement (resist/obstruct/interfere), theft – shoplifting (under $750)

Paschaline Nicole Priddy, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Kyla McKee Thom, 27, hold for other agency (felony)

Jeremy Willis Colmore, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Steven Kyle Ashley, 32, Henryville, OWI refusal, possession of a controlled substance – schedule I-IV

RELEASED

Ryan Steven Pedro, 34, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Rebecca Sue King Lynch, 48, Jeffersonville, OWI refusal – prior conviction, OWI, failure to stop at/near accident

Rashad Holt, 30, no city provided, criminal trespass: prior conviction for same property

Kyla McKee Thom, 27, hold for other agency (felony)

William Roland Parent Jr., 52, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Britanny Marie Byrd, 31, Henryville, theft – shoplifting (under $750), criminal trespass: refusing to leave property

BOOKED-IN

Reggie D. McShane, 34, Georgetown, warrant (felony)

Harvey A. Gibson, 32, Corydon, habitual traffic violator

William M. Lee, 27, New Albany, domestic battery

Desiree N. March, 36, Huntingburg, felony

Kyla M. Thom, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Gary A. Jones, 44, Sellersburg, OWI

Jennifer C. Trauth, 43, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, carrying handgun without a permit

Tags

Recommended for you