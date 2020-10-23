BOOKED-IN
Laquantae Benjamin Jenkins-Harris, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Dylin Lee Taylor, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Stacy Diane Edds, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Rocky Lee King, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony), warrant (felony)
Rebecca Sue King Lynch, 48, Jeffersonville, OWI refusal – prior conviction, OWI, failure to stop at/near accident
RELEASED
Christopher Lee Payne, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
BOOKED-IN
Joshua David Alexander, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Susan Collman Mangrum, 58, Seymour, theft-shoplifting-prior
Kevin Anthony Rowley, 30, New Albany, resisting law enforcement (resist/obstruct/interfere), theft – shoplifting (under $750)
Paschaline Nicole Priddy, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Kyla McKee Thom, 27, hold for other agency (felony)
Jeremy Willis Colmore, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Steven Kyle Ashley, 32, Henryville, OWI refusal, possession of a controlled substance – schedule I-IV
RELEASED
Ryan Steven Pedro, 34, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Rashad Holt, 30, no city provided, criminal trespass: prior conviction for same property
William Roland Parent Jr., 52, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Britanny Marie Byrd, 31, Henryville, theft – shoplifting (under $750), criminal trespass: refusing to leave property
BOOKED-IN
Reggie D. McShane, 34, Georgetown, warrant (felony)
Harvey A. Gibson, 32, Corydon, habitual traffic violator
William M. Lee, 27, New Albany, domestic battery
Desiree N. March, 36, Huntingburg, felony
Kyla M. Thom, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Gary A. Jones, 44, Sellersburg, OWI
Jennifer C. Trauth, 43, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, carrying handgun without a permit
