CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christine Nicole Hurst, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jacobie Montrel Hamilton, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jeremy Travis Wayne Murphy, 34, Jeffersonville, burglary, criminal mischief, theft (motor vehicle), theft (shoplifting)
Darwin Scott Wallace, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Shelby Daniel Dalton Griffin, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Victoria Lou Wimp, 36, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Hall, 61, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
RELEASED
Justin Wayne McKennon, 27, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), driving while suspended (prior conviction)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christopher L. Mitchell, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Crawford County
Randall Bolton, 54, no address listed, residential entry
Sharon L. Challis, 49, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Archie D. Montgomery, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Krystal M. Palazzo, 39, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Daniel E. Blevins, 35, Otisco, possession of firearm by felon, possession of handgun without license, possession of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, trafficking with an inmate
Austin T. Dillman, 21, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
Jared M. West, 32, Georgetown, strangulation, confinement, domestic battery, interference in reporting a crime, intimidation
Joshua S. Cortie, 32, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Brandon M. Sears, 32, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Shanyn E. Hilton, 35, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Jillian F. Patterson, 43, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Kasey N. Wellinghurse, 27, Louisville, possession of marijuana, battery against public safety officer, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, warrant (failure to appear)
Brittany L. Leach, 31, Hodgenville, KY, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
James A. Hodges, 63, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher S. Williams, 34, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro
Raymond J. Palazzo III, 38, New Albany, criminal trespass, possession of stolen property
Sarah C. Maynard, 32, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Joshua Woodworth, 22, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, battery against a public safety official
Samantha D. Smith, 30, English, possession of controlled substance, trafficking with an inmate
Michael B. Bean, 37, Taswell, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate
Reginald D. Richardson, 26, Louisville, theft (firearm), possession of handgun without a license, possession of stolen property
Aaron J. Ready, 44, Princeton, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement, possession of controlled substance
RELEASED
Elora V. Owens, 41, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Temple C. Eze, 61, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Devin M. Eurton, 18, Georgetown, leaving the scene of an accident
Artis J. Broomfield, 40, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Eugene P. Warth, 34, New Albany, reckless driving
Bizimana Pascal, 27, Indianapolis, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)
Eran J. Johnson, 30, Louisville, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement
Derrick R. Barker, 34, Brandenburg, KY, warrant
Justin L. Adams, 39, North Rockport, warrant (failure to appear)
