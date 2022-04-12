CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christine Nicole Hurst, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jacobie Montrel Hamilton, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jeremy Travis Wayne Murphy, 34, Jeffersonville, burglary, criminal mischief, theft (motor vehicle), theft (shoplifting)

Darwin Scott Wallace, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Shelby Daniel Dalton Griffin, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Victoria Lou Wimp, 36, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Hall, 61, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

RELEASED

Justin Wayne McKennon, 27, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), driving while suspended (prior conviction)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christopher L. Mitchell, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Crawford County

Randall Bolton, 54, no address listed, residential entry

Sharon L. Challis, 49, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Archie D. Montgomery, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Krystal M. Palazzo, 39, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Daniel E. Blevins, 35, Otisco, possession of firearm by felon, possession of handgun without license, possession of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, trafficking with an inmate

Austin T. Dillman, 21, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

Jared M. West, 32, Georgetown, strangulation, confinement, domestic battery, interference in reporting a crime, intimidation

Joshua S. Cortie, 32, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Brandon M. Sears, 32, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Shanyn E. Hilton, 35, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (failure to appear)

Jillian F. Patterson, 43, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Kasey N. Wellinghurse, 27, Louisville, possession of marijuana, battery against public safety officer, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, warrant (failure to appear)

Brittany L. Leach, 31, Hodgenville, KY, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

James A. Hodges, 63, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher S. Williams, 34, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro

Raymond J. Palazzo III, 38, New Albany, criminal trespass, possession of stolen property

Sarah C. Maynard, 32, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Joshua Woodworth, 22, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, battery against a public safety official

Samantha D. Smith, 30, English, possession of controlled substance, trafficking with an inmate

Michael B. Bean, 37, Taswell, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate

Reginald D. Richardson, 26, Louisville, theft (firearm), possession of handgun without a license, possession of stolen property

Aaron J. Ready, 44, Princeton, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement, possession of controlled substance

RELEASED

Elora V. Owens, 41, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Temple C. Eze, 61, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Devin M. Eurton, 18, Georgetown, leaving the scene of an accident

Artis J. Broomfield, 40, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Eugene P. Warth, 34, New Albany, reckless driving

Bizimana Pascal, 27, Indianapolis, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)

Eran J. Johnson, 30, Louisville, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement

Derrick R. Barker, 34, Brandenburg, KY, warrant

Justin L. Adams, 39, North Rockport, warrant (failure to appear)

