CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Cody Michael Banks, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James P. Worrall, 53, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Elizabeth R. Montgomery, 28, Borden, warrant (felony)
Paul Ray McDonald, 61, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Dkoda Lynn Dachtler, 22, Martinsville, warrant (felony)
Andrew A. Rutherford, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)
James A. Cardwell, 29, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Dylan Robert Boman, 28, Henryville, domestic battery
Joseph Spencer, 28, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement (suspect uses a vehicle), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Joshua Emanuel Carroll, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Richard Edward Trowell Jr., 51, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Andre Lamont Ellis, 44, Crawfordsville, warrant (felony)
Lynderick Rochelle, 57, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Troy L. Cole, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Ray Dayte Jr., 35, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Robert L. Mayhew, 56, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Marlo D. Brown, 51, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, intimidation, resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
Christopher David Slaughter, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Martin D. Haley, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jessica A. Schilling, 31, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Anthony H. Carta, 49, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Marvin D. Simpson, 45, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jeremy A. McCutcheon, 45, Floyds Knobs, theft (prior conviction), resisting law enforcement
James F. Burdett, 27, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Keith G. Jewell, 51, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
None
