CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Cody Michael Banks, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James P. Worrall, 53, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Elizabeth R. Montgomery, 28, Borden, warrant (felony)

Paul Ray McDonald, 61, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Dkoda Lynn Dachtler, 22, Martinsville, warrant (felony)

Andrew A. Rutherford, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)

James A. Cardwell, 29, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Dylan Robert Boman, 28, Henryville, domestic battery

Joseph Spencer, 28, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement (suspect uses a vehicle), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Joshua Emanuel Carroll, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Richard Edward Trowell Jr., 51, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Andre Lamont Ellis, 44, Crawfordsville, warrant (felony)

Lynderick Rochelle, 57, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Troy L. Cole, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Ray Dayte Jr., 35, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Robert L. Mayhew, 56, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Marlo D. Brown, 51, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, intimidation, resisting law enforcement

RELEASED

Christopher David Slaughter, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Martin D. Haley, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jessica A. Schilling, 31, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Anthony H. Carta, 49, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Marvin D. Simpson, 45, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jeremy A. McCutcheon, 45, Floyds Knobs, theft (prior conviction), resisting law enforcement

James F. Burdett, 27, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

Keith G. Jewell, 51, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

None

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you