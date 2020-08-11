BOOKED IN
Anthony T. Arnold, 51, Covington, KY, possession of a controlled substance-schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), invasion of privacy, residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering)
Mickey Andrew Lovett Jr., 28, New Albany, OWI, OWI: endangering a person
RELEASED
Megan Lee Spear, 41, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia-prior conviction
Jeremy Ray Spear, 40, Charlestown, warrant-felony, possession of syringe, possession of pharaphernalia-prior conviction, synthetic ID deception
Andrew L. Reyez, 31, city at large, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct
Joshua J. Hibbard, 22, New Albany, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dylan C. Burns, 28, Floyd Knobs, domestic battery
Christian M. Rowls, 32, false informing, warrant (felony)
Britney J. Price, 30, New Salisbury, IN, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
Denisha S. Glover, 32, Louisville, KY, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY.
Jacob A. Bailey, 24, Bloomington, IN, invasion of privacy, possession of meth, possession of controlled substance
Morgan L. Ramsey, 29, Corydon, possession of paraphernalia
RELEASED
None
