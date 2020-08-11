BOOKED IN

Anthony T. Arnold, 51, Covington, KY, possession of a controlled substance-schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), invasion of privacy, residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering)

Mickey Andrew Lovett Jr., 28, New Albany, OWI, OWI: endangering a person

RELEASED

Megan Lee Spear, 41, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia-prior conviction

Jeremy Ray Spear, 40, Charlestown, warrant-felony, possession of syringe, possession of pharaphernalia-prior conviction, synthetic ID deception

BOOKED-IN

Andrew L. Reyez, 31, city at large, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct

Joshua J. Hibbard, 22, New Albany, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dylan C. Burns, 28, Floyd Knobs, domestic battery

Christian M. Rowls, 32, false informing, warrant (felony)

Britney J. Price, 30, New Salisbury, IN, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

Denisha S. Glover, 32, Louisville, KY, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY.

Jacob A. Bailey, 24, Bloomington, IN, invasion of privacy, possession of meth, possession of controlled substance

Morgan L. Ramsey, 29, Corydon, possession of paraphernalia

RELEASED

None

Tags

Recommended for you